‘Watership Down’ First Photos Unveiled as Rosamund Pike and More Join Voice Cast

A few more rabbits just moved into “Watership Down.” Rosamund Pike, Peter Capaldi, Gemma Chan, and Taron Egerton are all lending their voices to BBC and Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Richard Adams’ enduring novel, which was previously made into a notoriously upsetting movie in 1978. The four new cast members are joining the previously announced James McAvoy, Daniel Kaluuya, Nicholas Hoult, Ben Kingsley, John Boyega, Gemma Arterton, Olivia Colman, and Tom Wilkinson; also involved is Sam Smith, who’s performing an original song called “Fire to Fire” for the soundtrack.

“It’s a real testament to the caliber of this adaptation of ‘Watership Down’ that it has attracted such an exciting roll call of names to bring these much loved characters to life,” said Ben Irving, Executive Producer for BBC One. “Now — in Sam Smith — we have one of the world’s most successful recording artists, with the perfect new song to serve as the series’ theme. BBC One viewers are in for a treat this Christmas.” If by “treat” he means “deeply disturbing tale of dead bunnies masquerading as a children’s story,” Mr. Irving is right on the money.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Sam — his stunning track resonates deeply with the themes of the show,” said Rory Aitken and Josh Varney of 42, which is co-producing the new adaptation. “We’re bowled over by the talent involved in the mini series, both on screen and off; it’s a labour of love to adapt such a deeply moving and important book, and we’re incredibly excited to be bringing the show to television audiences this Christmas.”

“Watership Down” will air on BBC One as two feature-length episodes during Christmas before making its way to Netflix in all other territories. Until then, we’ll just have to wonder if it’s as dark and violent as its predecessor.

