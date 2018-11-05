‘Wolverine: The Lost Trail’: Marvel Podcast Renewed for Season 2, Will Return to Stitcher in 2019

Richard Armitage will be back as Logan for a New Orleans-set season, planned for a winter release next year.

Marvel’s first scripted podcast is back for another round of episodes, but the audio saga of “Wolverine” is taking a detour along the way.

As “Wolverine: The Long Night” heads towards this week’s finale, Marvel and Stitcher announced today that the podcast has been renewed for Season 2, a new installment titled “Wolverine: The Lost Trail.” Venturing from the frigid climes of rural Alaska to New Orleans, this new season will follow Logan (Richard Armitage) as he travels through the bayou on the lookout for answers surrounding the disappearance of a former lover.

Marvel and Stitcher released the following synopsis for the upcoming season:

“Marvel’s ‘Wolverine: The Lost Trail’ is an epic quest that takes place in the Louisiana bayou. Following the events of Marvel’s ‘Wolverine: The Long Night,’ Logan (Richard Armitage) returns to New Orleans in search of redemption, only to discover that his ex-lover, Maureen is nowhere to be found. And she’s not the only one. Dozens of humans and mutants have gone missing, including the mother of a teenage boy, Marcus Baptiste. With Weapon X in close pursuit, Logan and Marcus must team up and follow a trail of clues that leads them deep into the gothic heart of the bayou, where they encounter biker gangs, Cajun thieves and a world of wonders that defies explanation. It is here that they find Greenhaven — a backwater refuge run by a powerful mutant named Jason Wyngarde.”

The main creative team behind “The Long Night” — writer Ben Percy, director Brendan Baker, and sound designer Chloe Prasinos — will return to their respective roles for this new season, which is set for a winter 2019 debut. The series is produced by Daniel Fink and Chloe Wilson of Marvel and Jenny Radelet of Stitcher.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever had more fun when writing. This has been a complete treat from first pitch to final draft,” Percy told IndieWire back in April.

Certain “The Long Night” characters won’t be returning, due to the change in location. But this new season will be bringing some new figures along with the new scenery. Bill Irwin, who’s no stranger to the Marvel universe, having played Cary Loudermilk on two seasons of the FX series “Legion,” will also star in this as the aforementioned Jason Wyngarde. Blair Brown and Bill Heck will also be joining “The Lost Trail” cast.

Marvel’s “Wolverine: The Long Night,” which first premiered on Stitcher Premium earlier this year, will be finishing its season this week, with the finale available on all podcast platforms this Wednesday.

