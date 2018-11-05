‘You’re the Worst’ Trailer: The Farewell Season of the FXX Comedy Sets Up for a Wild Wedding Sendoff

Gretchen might be wearing a white dress, but it looks like — as usual for this show — this will be anything but traditional.

Well, if Jimmy and Gretchen can pull this off, there’s hope for the rest of us.

FXX released the official trailer for Season 5 of “You’re the Worst,” the farewell batch of episodes for one of the network’s biggest critical hits.

As teased at the end of last season, after a tumultuous period of broken engagements, meme reenactments, and general agoraphobia, this wild pair is finally getting hitched (on their own terms, of course). Seems like Chris Geere and Aya Cash are back in rare form as Jimmy and Gretchen try to snatch up wedding venues, all while avoiding the encroaching dangers of acting like responsible adults.

IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote after last year’s finale, “This season dealt with Jimmy and Gretchen’s specific self-explorations — allowing for both characters to independently grow just enough to realize why they mattered so much to each other — and then spurred them both to do something about it.”

Now that they’re taking those next steps, along for the ride as usual are a treasure trove of “You’re the Worst” favorites, from Vernon (Todd Robert Anderson) to Sam (Brandon Mychal Smith), who’s clearly enjoying life from inside a bounce house. Looks like Lindsay (Kether Donohue) and Edgar (Desmin Borges) are still liaising in secret, after both of them made some surprise Season 4 strides in their respective job fields.

At the very least, Lindsay’s still got a solid right hook, there are still plenty of L.A. rooftop heart-to-hearts, Jimmy’s still wearing an extra sweater vest, and hopefully that fancy champagne is just a prelude to some finely brewed trash juice. Some things never change.

Watch the full trailer (including some surprise Audi unveiling shenanigans) below:

“You’re the Worst” premieres Wednesday, January 9 at 10 p.m. on FXX.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.