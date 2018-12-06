Golden Globes 2019 Full TV Nominations List: ‘Versace,’ ‘Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Americans’ Frontrunners

Newcomers like "Sharp Objects," "Homecoming," "The Kominsky Method," "A Very English Scandal," "Pose," "Bodyguard" and "Escape at Dannemora" hope to become this year's "Mrs. Maisel"-like success story.

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” helped FX kill it at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement. In the network derby, FX led with 10 nominations (up from eight last year), followed by HBO with nine (down from 12) and a surging Amazon Prime Video, which tied HBO with nine as well. Netflix was behind them with eight noms (down from nine), while Showtime grabbed six (up from five).

“Versace” nabbed four nominations overall — for best limited series, as well as acting nods for Darren Criss, Penelope Cruz, and Edgar Ramirez. FX’s strength also came from retiring series “The Americans,” which grabbed three nods — best drama, best drama actress (Keri Russell) and best drama actor (Matthew Rhys). Freshman drama “Pose” picked up two for the network, which also got a solo nom for “Atlanta.”

Amazon Prime Video, enjoying the incumbent success of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” extended its nomination riches with programs including “A Very English Scandal” and “Homecoming.” HBO’s haul included Emmy winner “Barry,” and limited series “Sharp Objects.”

Given its scheduling in January — midway through the TV season — the Hollywood Foreign Press Association finds itself in the unique position of getting to reward hot new TV shows first, before the Emmys.

And indeed, that was true with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which won awards for best comedy or musical series, as well as best actress in a comedy series, for star Rachel Brosnahan. “Maisel” went on to win the Emmy in September, while Brosnahan won the Emmy for comedy actress.

Combine that desire to keep the Globes relevant, and a smaller voting body (there are less than 100 HFPA members), and the Globes is often able to pivot much faster than other awards — moving on to new series, for better for for worse. Last year’s drama winner, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” isn’t nominated for the top award this time — nor is 2017’s comedy winner, “Atlanta.” Gotta make way for the new, perhaps. Call it the Golden Globe Awards’ version of “Thank You, Next.”

And this year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is taking advantage of that timing to honor several new programs first, including “Homecoming,” “The Kominsky Method,” “Sharp Objects,” “A Very English Scandal,” “Bodyguard,” “Escape at Dannemora,” “Kidding,” and “Pose.” Another new shows with nods before the Emmys: “Dirty John,” “Murphy Brown,” “Succession,” and “Who Is America.” With that many new shows on the docket, nominations were spread around much more this year.

Last year, HBO’s “Big Little Lies” earned six nominations, more than any other program, followed by FX’s “Feud: Bette & Joan,” which had four nods; then Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” NBC’s “This Is Us,” and FX’s “Fargo,” with three apiece. “Big Little Lies” ultimately won four Globes, while “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” each won two.

Check out the full list of Golden Globe TV nominations below. For the show’s film picks, head on over to our dedicated film nominations post here.

Best Drama Series

“The Americans” (FX)

“Bodyguard” (Netflix)

“Homecoming” (Amazon)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“Pose” (FX)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu); 2017 WINNER: “The Crown” (Netflix)

Best Comedy or Musical Series

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Kidding” (Showtime)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon); 2017 WINNER: “Atlanta” (FX)

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

“The Alienist” (TNT)

“American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” (FX)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: “Big Little Lies” (HBO); 2017 WINNER: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Stephan James (“Homecoming”)

Richard Madden (“Bodyguard”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”); 2017 WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton (“Goliath”)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Julia Roberts (“Homecoming”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”); 2017 WINNER: Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Who Is America”)

Jim Carrey (“Kidding”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”); 2017 WINNER: Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell (“The Good Place”)

Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”)

Alison Brie (“GLOW”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”); 2017 WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”)

Daniel Bruhl (“The Alienist”)

Darren Criss (“American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)

Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”); 2017 WINNER: Tom Hiddleston (“The Night Manager”)

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Connie Britton (“Dirty John”)

Laura Dern (“The Tale”)

Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”); 2017 WINNER: Sarah Paulson (“The People v. O.J. Simpson”)

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, TV Movie or Limited Series

Alan Arkin, (“The Kominsky Method”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Edgar Ramirez (“American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”)

Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Alexander Skarsgard (“Big Little Lies”); 2017 WINNER: Hugh Laurie (“The Night Manager”)

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, TV Movie or Limited Series

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”)

Penelope Cruz (“American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”); 2017 WINNER: Olivia Colman (“The Night Manager”)

Nominations By Program

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”: 4

“The Americans,” “Barry,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Sharp Objects,” “A Very English Scandal”: 3

“The Alienist,” “Bodyguard,” “Escape at Dannemora,” “The Good Place,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Kidding,” “Killing Eve,” “Pose”: 2

“Atlanta,” “Dirty John,” “Genius: Picasso,” “Glow,” “Murphy Brown,” “Outlander,” “Ozark,” “Patrick Melrose,” “Seven Seconds,” “Succession,” “The Tale,” “Westworld,” “Who is America,” “Will & Grace”: 1

Nominations By Network

FX: 10

HBO, Amazon Prime Video: 9

Netflix: 8

Showtime: 6

NBC: 3

BBC America, Hulu, TNT: 2

Bravo, CBS, National Geographic, Starz: 1

Presenters Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater gathered Thursday morning to announce the full list of nominations for this year’s 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live across the country on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET from the Beverly Hilton Hotel with hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.