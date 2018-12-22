‘A Quiet Place’ Tops BBC Culture’s List of 2018’s Best Movies

For once, "Roma" is nowhere to be found.

What’s that, you say? You haven’t been treated to enough best-of lists? Good news, dear reader: BBC Culture has revealed its 10 favorite movies of the year, and “Roma” is nowhere to be found. That’s an anomaly, as Alfonso Cuarón’s black-and-white drama topped IndieWire’s staff list and poll of more than 240 critics, is 2018’s most well-reviewed film on Metacritic, and has been named Best Picture by the New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Film Critics Association, among others.

So who directed the Beeb’s favorite movie of the year? Why, Jim from “The Office,” of course. The full list:

“A Quiet Place” (dir. John Krasinski) “Shoplifters” (dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda) “Cold War” (dir. Paweł Pawlikowski) “If Beale Street Could Talk” (dir. Barry Jenkins) “The Favourite” (dir. Yorgos Lanthimos) “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (dir. “The Rider” (dir. Chloé Zhao) “Leave No Trace” (dir. Debra Granik) “First Man” (dir. Damien Chazelle) “Sweet Country” (dir. Warwick Thornton)

“A Quiet Place” has been named one of the 10 best films of the year by both the American Film Institute and National Board of Review, and Emily Blunt earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for her performance. The film also earned more than $340 million at the box office, and a sequel has been announced with a May 15, 2020 release date.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.