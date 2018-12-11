‘A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’ First Trailer: Aardman’s Beloved Flock Goes to Space

The adorable stars of "Shaun the Sheep Movie" are going (literally) out of this world for a nutty mashup of farm-based jokes and "Signs."

The adorable stars of Aardman Animations’ delightful smash hit “Shaun the Sheep Movie” and the popular television series of the same name are back on the big screen for another adventure in farm-based jokes, animated wizardry, and the pure joy of watching the world’s best flock engage in all manner of high jinks. And this time around, they’re going to space. No, really.

In “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon,” the fuzzy inhabitants of Mossy Bottom Farm are about to take on more than even they can handle. Per the film’s official synopsis, “Strange lights over the quiet town of Mossingham herald the arrival of a mystery visitor from far across the galaxy… but at nearby Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun has other things on his mind, as his mischievous schemes are continually thwarted by an exasperated Bitzer. When an impish and adorable alien with amazing powers crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun soon sees an opportunity for alien-powered fun and adventure, setting off on a mission to shepherd the intergalactic visitor home before a sinister organisation can capture her.”

The first official look at the film shows off the sheep as they continue to mess with their faithful sheepdog Blitzer, culminating in an amusing gag that sees Shaun blasting off to the far reaches of the galaxy. The film is directed by Richard Phelan and Will Becher, written by Jon Brown and Mark Burton, and produced by Paul Kewley alongside executive producers Mark Burton and Richard Starzak, Peter Lord, “Shaun” creator Nick Park, and David Sproxton.

The first “Shaun the Sheep” movie was released in 2015 and chronicled the sheep on another wild adventure after they were unexpectedly taken away from their beloved farm. The film was a smash hit for the animation house, grossing over $100M at the box office and going on to become the 8th highest-grossing stop-motion film ever. (It is also just really, really cute.)

Check out the first teaser trailer for “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” below. The film will release in the UK (and hopefully the U.S.) next year.

