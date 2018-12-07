‘A Star Is Born’ Earns Bradley Cooper First Grammy Noms, as Film Music Breaks Big

"Black Panther" makes history as the third music soundtrack to be nominated for Album of the Year in over two decades.

Bradley Cooper can officially add Grammy nominee to his list of career accomplishments. The Recording Academy has announced the nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards, and it was an exceptional year for film music. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow,” the lead single from the “A Star Is Born” official soundtrack, picked up nominations for Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Gaga is no stranger to the Grammys, having 19 prior nominations and six wins, but this is Cooper’s first trip to music’s biggest night.

While “Shallow” earned major honors, the “A Star Is Born” soundtrack did not. The full album was not in the running at the Grammys this year because it was released October 5, a few days after the October 1 Grammy qualifying date. “Shallow,” which became an instant hit after being featured in the film’s first trailer, was released as a single on September 27, making it eligible. “Shallow is also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media The song recently earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song and is expected to do the same at the Oscars.

“A Star Is Born” could not compete for the Grammys’ biggest honor, Album of the Year, bu film still broke big in a huge way in the category. The original “Black Panther” soundtrack, curated by and featuring contributions from Kendrick Lamar, is nominated for Album of the Year. Only two albums have ever been nominated in the category in the last 25 years, “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and “Waiting to Exhale,” the former of which won the award. The “Black Panther” Grammy nom follows yesterday’s nominations for Best Picture Drama, Best Original Song, and Best Original Score at the Golden Globes.

The track “All the Stars” from the “Black Panther” soundtrack is nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year as well. The single is performed by Lamar and SZA.

The success of “A Star Is Born” and “Black Panther” at the Grammys prove just what a huge presence film had across media in 2018. The Grammy Awards air February 10, 2019 on CBS.

