Terry Crews Is Hosting a Live, 24-Hour Christmas Painting Session — Watch

Get cozy and watch him do his best Bob Ross impression.

35 mins ago

Terry Crews painting

Anyone who misses Bob Ross and loves Terry Crews will be pleased to learn that the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star is holding a live, 24-hour painting session. NBC is airing “A Very Terry Christmas: Cozy 24-Hour Painting Sesh with Terry Crews” on YouTube at this very moment, and although some trickery is involved and the actor isn’t actually taking brush to canvas for a full day, the illusion is convincing enough.

A visit to NBC’s website reveals what we’re watching is in fact a 42-minute video played on a loop. Crews certainly knows what he’s doing, not only as a painter — his color mixing is especially impressive — but as a low-key host. He takes a cue from Ross in saying things like, “Ooh, don’t you just love a blue sky? A pretty, Christmas-y blue sky.”

Over the last year, the actor has become an unexpected part of the #MeToo movement by alleging that former talent agent Adam Venit groped him at a 2016 party. Following Venit’s departure from William Morris Endeavor, Crews says he’s accepted his apology — and shared it online.

“The intent of this letter is to start a dialogue in service of taking responsibility for the emotional challenge that this experience has caused you and your family,” Venit’s letter begins. “I have dedicated myself to spiritual self-discovery in an effort to be the best person I can be for the rest of my life, and hopefully make difference to me, my family and everyone I know.”

In addition to “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Crews most recently appeared in this year’s “Sorry to Bother You” and “Deadpool 2.” Watch his painting sesh:

