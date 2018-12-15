Terry Crews Is Hosting a Live, 24-Hour Christmas Painting Session — Watch

Get cozy and watch him do his best Bob Ross impression.

Anyone who misses Bob Ross and loves Terry Crews will be pleased to learn that the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star is holding a live, 24-hour painting session. NBC is airing “A Very Terry Christmas: Cozy 24-Hour Painting Sesh with Terry Crews” on YouTube at this very moment, and although some trickery is involved and the actor isn’t actually taking brush to canvas for a full day, the illusion is convincing enough.

A visit to NBC’s website reveals what we’re watching is in fact a 42-minute video played on a loop. Crews certainly knows what he’s doing, not only as a painter — his color mixing is especially impressive — but as a low-key host. He takes a cue from Ross in saying things like, “Ooh, don’t you just love a blue sky? A pretty, Christmas-y blue sky.”

Over the last year, the actor has become an unexpected part of the #MeToo movement by alleging that former talent agent Adam Venit groped him at a 2016 party. Following Venit’s departure from William Morris Endeavor, Crews says he’s accepted his apology — and shared it online.

“The intent of this letter is to start a dialogue in service of taking responsibility for the emotional challenge that this experience has caused you and your family,” Venit’s letter begins. “I have dedicated myself to spiritual self-discovery in an effort to be the best person I can be for the rest of my life, and hopefully make difference to me, my family and everyone I know.”

In addition to “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Crews most recently appeared in this year’s “Sorry to Bother You” and “Deadpool 2.” Watch his painting sesh:

