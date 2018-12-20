Activist Jane Fonda Earns Producers Guild Stanley Kramer Award

The Oscar-winning actress-star is recognized for a lifetime of achievement, activism and philanthropy.

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) will present producer-actress Jane Fonda with the Guild’s 2019 Stanley Kramer Award. The two-time Oscar-winner is being honored for her lifetime activism and philanthropy. She will receive the award at the 30th Annual Producers Guild Awards on January 19, 2019 at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

Fonda has worked at the top of her craft since the 1960s as an actress and producer (“Book Club” was a summer 2018 hit). Earlier this year, Fonda participated in the well-reviewed HBO documentary “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.” Next month brings the fifth season of her Netflix show “Grace and Frankie,” which she executive produces and stars.

She has also given her untiring support to many political and social causes. They include her nonprofit, the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential, for which she celebrated her 80th birthday last December by raising $1.3 million to lower the teen pregnancy rate and improve the overall health and well-being of young people in the state of Georgia. In the same month, Fonda raised almost $1 million for the Women’s Media Center, a nonprofit she co-founded with Gloria Steinem and Robin Morgan, whose mission is to make women and girls more visible and powerful in media.

“Jane Fonda has built an extraordinary legacy as an outspoken advocate for the vulnerable in our society,” stated PGA Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher. “Throughout her remarkable life, she has made and continues to make a significant impact on the lives of people through her work both on and off the screen. Fonda exemplifies the spirit of Stanley Kramer, and we are proud to honor her.”

HBO

Previous recipients of the Stanley Kramer Award include: “Get Out,” “The Hunting Ground,” “The Normal Heart,” “Fruitvale Station,” “Precious,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” and “Hotel Rwanda.” The Stanley Kramer Award is determined by a nine-person committee appointed by the PGA’s National Board of Directors and operates independently of the Producers Guild Awards team and the PGA staff.

Jane Fonda was born in New York City in 1937, the daughter of Henry Fonda and Frances Seymour Fonda. She attended the Emma Willard School in Troy, New York, and Vassar College. In her early twenties, Fonda studied with renowned acting coach Lee Strasberg and became a member of the Actors Studio in New York.

Fonda is a two- time Academy Award® winner (Best Actress in 1971 for “Klute” and in 1978 for “Coming Home”), a three-time Golden Globe® winner, and was the 2014 recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award. Along with starring roles in dozens of highly acclaimed productions, Fonda also took on responsibilities as a film and television producer. Her credits include “Coming Home,” “The China Syndrome,” “Nine to Five,” “Rollover,” “On Golden Pond,” “The Morning After” and “The Dollmaker.”

In 2007 Fonda received a rare Honorary Palme d’Or from the Cannes Film Festival. In 2009 she received a Tony Award nomination for her role in Moisés Kaufman’s “33 Variations,” on Broadway.

Fonda revolutionized the fitness industry with the release of “Jane Fonda’s Workout” in 1982. She followed with the production of 23 home exercise videos, 13 audio recordings, and seven bestselling books – selling 17 million copies all together. The original “Jane Fonda’s Workout” video remains the top grossing home video of all time.

Paramount

In 2011, Fonda appeared in “Et Si On Vivait Tous Ensemble,” a French comedy, followed by “Peace, Love & Misunderstanding,” co-starring Catherine Keener. She appeared as Nancy Reagan in “Lee Daniels’s The Butler” in 2013, and with Olivia Wilde and Sam Rockwell in “Better Living Through Chemistry.” In 2014, she starred in director Shawn Levy’s “This is Where I Leave You,” with Tina Fey and Jason Bateman. For three seasons Fonda appeared as media mogul Leona Lansing in an Emmy nominated performance in Aaron Sorkin’s “The Newsroom,” on HBO. Most recently, she appeared in “Youth,” written and directed by Paolo Sorrentino, earning a Golden Globe nomination.

Fonda also stars in Netflix’s hit series, “Grace and Frankie,” which premiered its fourth season in January 2018. She received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the 2017 Emmys. In fall 2017 her film, “Our Souls at Night,” co-starring Robert Redford premiered on Netflix. The co-stars were honored with Golden Lions for Lifetime Achievement in September 2017 at the 74th Venice Film Festival.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.