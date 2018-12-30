‘American Gods’ Season 2 Sneak Peek: Star-Crossed Lovers Share a Moment of Peace Amidst War

The Starz series returns March 10.

Move over, Old Gods and New. It’s a couple of star-crossed lovers who have earned the true devotion of “American Gods” fans.

In Season 1, an ifrit named Jinn (Mousa Kraish) masquerading as a cab driver and businessman Salim (Omid Abtahi) made an instant connection, which they affirmed physically with a loving and graphic tryst in a hotel room. Alas, after that moment of connection, the two parted. Salim took over the Jinn’s old job driving the taxi and is last seen seeking out Jinn.

Well, it appears that the two will be reunited at last in the second season, if the image Starz tweeted out is to be believed. On Saturday, the network took pity on the Salim and Jinn worshippers and posted a tender moment between the men along with the caption, “We do grant wishes. Here’s a sneak peek of Jinn and Salim from #AmericanGods Season 2.” The image below is one of the sweeter storylines amongst the overarching clash between the two factions of gods.

We do grant wishes. Here's a sneak peek of Jinn and Salim from #AmericanGods Season 2. pic.twitter.com/pRKa91lWha — American Gods (@AmericanGodsSTZ) December 29, 2018

Check out Starz’s official description for Season 2:

“We were forged in God’s image, but the Gods are also made in ours — and in Season 2 the battle moves inexorably toward crisis point as the destinies of gods and men collide. While Mr. World (Crispin Glover) plots revenge for the attack against him in Season 1, Shadow (Ricky Whittle) throws in his lot with Wednesday’s attempt to convince the Old Gods of the case for full-out war, with Laura (Emily Browning) and Mad Sweeney (Pablo Schreiber) in tow. A council at the House on the Rock explodes into chaos, sending deities both Old and New on quests across America that will converge on Cairo, Illinois: forcing Shadow to carve out a place as a believer in this strange new world of living gods — a dark world where change demands commitment, and faith requires terrible sacrifice.”

“American Gods” Season 2 premieres on March 10.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.