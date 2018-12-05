Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Announced as 2019 Golden Globes Hosts

It's the first time the ceremony will have two hosts since Amy Poehler and Tina Fey's three-year stretch.

With just a few weeks until one of the big award shows of the year, the Golden Globes cut their host search pretty close, but still ended up with one of the year’s most pleasant surprises.

On the eve of the announcements of who the 2019 ceremony would be honoring, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that that Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg would be presiding over the January festivities.

IndieWire’s Ben Travers predicts that Oh had a very strong chance of being at the Globes anyway, after her acclaimed role as Eve Polastri on the BBC America surprise hit “Killing Eve.” Samberg is a recent addition to the NBC family, with “Brooklyn Nine Nine” recently joining the network’s lineup. While his role as Jake Peralta on the former Fox sitcom likely won’t be in contention this year, he did win for the role back in 2014. Most recently, Samberg hosted the 2015 Emmys.

The announcement comes in the same week that the Oscars went off the board for their pick. The ABC telecast, which had locked in Jimmy Kimmel the past two years, instead went with comedian Kevin Hart.

In the period since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association introduced hosts into what had largely been a host-free ceremony, NBC has not strayed far from its own roster. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey were a three-time hosting pair from 2013-15, while “Late Night” host Seth Meyers filled in last year. This won’t be the first time the pair have shared an awards show stage together. The duo presented the award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series earlier this year at the Emmys, where the two had one of the best bits of banter of the evening, with a “nervous” Oh ripping up the envelope with the winner’s name.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 6, 2019.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.