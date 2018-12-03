Pixar’s ‘Incredibles 2’ Nabs 11 Annie Award Nominations

Brad Bird's sequel and Disney's "Ralph Breaks the Internet" grabbed 21 nominations all told, while Sony's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" nabbed seven.

Pixar’s Oscar-frontrunner “Incredibles 2” led the pack for ASIFA-Hollywood’s 46th Annie Awards (February 2nd at UCLA’s Royce Hall) with 11 nominations, followed by Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” with 10.

Tied for third was Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and Aardman’s “Early Man” with seven. This gives an Oscar boost to “Spider-Verse” and its innovative Miles Morales origin story.

The biggest surprises were in the shorts competition, with Pixar’s Oscar frontrunner, “Bao,” getting shut out along with DreamWorks’ two contenders, “Bilby” and “Bird Karma.”

Disney

Joining “Incredibles 2,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “Into the Spider-Verse,” and “Early Man” for animated feature is Wes Anderson’s stop-motion “Isle of Dogs.” Competing in the indie race are GKids’ “Mirai” and “MFKZ,” Sony Classics’ “Ruben Brandt, Collector,” Shout! Studio’s “Tito and the Birds,” and “Ce Magnifique Gâteau!”

“Incredibles 2” also picked up nominations for effects, character animation, character design, Brad Bird’s directing and screenwriting, Michael Giacchino’s score, two for storyboarding, Holly Hunter’s voice acting, and editing.

Rich Moore and Phil Johnston’s “Ralph” kept pace but landed only a single storyboard nod. Moore and Johnston were nominated for writing and directing, Sarah Silverman was nominated for her voice honors, and composers Henry Jackman and Alan Menken were nominated for music along with lyricists Johnston, Dan Reynolds, and Phil McDougall.

Sony Pictures Animation

“Into the Spider-Verse” was also nominated for directors Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, and Rodney Rothman, writers Phil Lord and Rothman, character animation, character design, Justin Thompson’s production design, and editing.

Shorts noms went to “Grandpa Walrus,” “Lost & Found,” “Solar Walk,” Untravel,” and “Weekends.”

Live-action character animation noms were awarded to Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” a VFX Oscar frontrunner, “Christopher Robin,” “Mary Poppins Returns” (which grabbed five total, including its hand-drawn work), “Paddington 2,” and “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.”

Three Winsor McCay Award recipients will go to Pixar’s Academy Award-winning director, animator, and art director, Ralph Eggleston (“Incredibles 2”); Frank Braxton (posthumously), the first African-American animator, animation director and guild president; and casting director, voice director and voice actress Andrea Romano. The June Foray Award will be presented to veteran animator, Adam Burke (posthumously) for his significant and benevolent impact on the animation community. Ton Roosendaal, Dutch software developer and film producer, will accept the Ub Iwerks Award for Blender Open Source animation software; and a Certificate of Merit will be presented to dedicatedASIFA volunteer, Jason Jones.

