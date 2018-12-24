The ‘Annihilation’ Gingerbread Lighthouse Just Won Christmas 2018, So Blast ‘The Alien’ and Be Merry

It's the most wonderful time of the year for self-desturction.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a collection of stunning gingerbread houses, but what about a gingerbread lighthouse? Actress and comedian Shalyah Evans celebrated the holiday season this year by combining a Christmas gingerbread house with the climactic setting in Alex Garland’s “Annihilation” (via Vulture). Christmas and “Annihilation” don’t sound like the perfect pairing, but Evans’ gingerbread lighthouse is the best thing a cinephile could ask for this year.

“Annihilation” marked writer-director Garland’s follow-up to his indie favorite “Ex Machina.” The film stars Natalie Portman as a biologist who joins a group of scientists on a mission into an environmental disaster zone known as Area X. Portman’s character, Lena, signs up after her husband returns from Area X and is put into a coma. Tessa Thompson, Oscar Isaac, and Jennifer Jason Leigh co-star.

IndieWire’s film staff recently voted “Annihilation” the eighth best film of 2018. “‘Annihilation’ is a full-bodied out-of-body experience that consumes as much as it questions,” film editor Kate Erbland wrote. “It may not have gotten the box office love it deserved, but it’s already an instant classic.”

“Annihilation” is now available on demand. Check out Evans’ gingerbread lighthouse in the post below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.