Apple Gets Rights to New ‘Peanuts’ Shows, Will Make Specials with Snoopy in Space

Charles Schulz's original strip is set to celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2020.

Just in time for Christmas, Apple has its newest piece of nostalgia tidings. According to reports, the tech giant has snagged the rights to make original series based on the ‘Peanuts’ family of characters, including Charlie Brown and Snoopy.

After decades of one-off specials and feature films bringing together all the animated characters from Charles Schulz’s iconic comic strip, Apple will partner with DHX Media to create new series and shorts for their yet-to-be-unveiled platform.

One prong of the upcoming plan is a youth-intended series that features Snoopy exploring outer space. The shorts will head straight to Apple, coinciding with a previous partnership between NASA and the Peanuts Worldwide company.

The original strip is coming up on its 70th anniversary in 2020, just in time for these new specials to take advantage of all remaining holidays that don’t already have a Charlie Brown special yet.

This new acquisition comes after Netflix’s recent announcement that it will be taking a similar approach with key parts of the Roald Dahl children’s novel canon, including “The BFG” and “Matilda.”

Apple still has not revealed concrete plans for its impending distribution model. That has not stopped the company from announcing a bevy of original projects. Most recently, M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming Apple project announced a handful of new cast members, including Toby Kebbell and Rupert Grint.

The laundry list of other Apple series in the works features Isaac Asimov’s “Foundation” series, a reboot of the Steven Spielberg anthology series “Amazing Stories,” Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani’s “Little America,” an animated series from the “Bob’s Burgers” team, a drama based on the early life of eventual NBA MVP Kevin Durant and projects from Damien Chazelle and Ronald D. Moore.

