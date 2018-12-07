‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer: The Last Heroes Left Assemble to Take Down Thanos

Half of The Avengers went up in dust when they faced off against Thanos in "Infinity War," but they're ready to fight back in "Avengers 4."

With a single snap, Thanos (Josh Brolin) destroyed the Avengers and the hearts of so many Marvel fans around the globe. Up in dust went T’Challa, Bucky, Star Lord, Nick Fury, and even Peter Parker. With the help of the Infinity Gauntlet, Thanos became the most powerful being in the universe, which allowed him to wipe out half of all life in the universe in his quest to restore balance and order.

By the end of “Avengers: Infinity War,” Thanos won, but for how long? The first trailer for “Avengers 4” is ready to shed some light on that by showing how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are going to fight back and restore everything that was taken away — including some of their own.

“Avengers: Infinity War” was one of the MCU’s most epic films yet, bringing together The Avengers with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange in a quest to stop Thanos from acquiring all of the Infinity Stones, which were introduced throughout the entire MCU over the past ten years. The new trailer below also confirms the title for the new movie: “Avengers: End Game.”

With a storyline this massive and villain this iconic, it was inevitable that Thanos’ quest would be split into two films, and Marvel fans have been eagerly awaiting both the title of the fourth Avengers film, as well as any hint of how Thanos will finally be taken down.

“Avengers: Endgame” will open in theaters nationwide April 2019. Watch the first trailer below.

