‘Avengers: Endgame’ Demolishes Trailer Record With 289 Million Views in 24 Hours

"Endgame" earned nearly 60 million more views in its first 24 hours than "Infinity War."

The Avengers just broke their own record; no, they just demolished it. Marvel Studios has revealed the first trailer for “Avengers: Endgame” earned 289 million views across streaming platforms in 24 hours, becoming the most viewed trailer in 24 hours in movie history. The trailer launched December 7 at 8am ET, and by the morning of December 8 had 43 million YouTube views, 35 million on Twitter, 28 million views on Facebook, and so on.

“Avengers: Endgame” takes the top spot from “Avengers: Infinity War,” which launched with 230 million views in its first 24 hours in November 2017. “Infinity War” ended up on a shocking cliffhanger, with the villain Thanos succeeding in his quest to eliminate half the universe’s population. Beloved Marvel characters such as Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Star Lord, and Black Panther all turned to dust. “Avengers” films are often anticipated, but the so-called deaths of so many characters has turned “Endgame” into even more of an event.

Disney now has seven films on the list of the top 10 most viewed trailers of all time: “Avengers: Endgame” (#1 with 289 million views), “Avengers: Infinity War” (#2 with 230 million views), “The Lion King” (#3 with 224 million views), “Avengers: Infinity War” Trailer 2 (#5 with 179 million views), “Thor: Ragnarok” (#7 with 136 million views), “Beauty and the Beast” (#8 with 127 million views), and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (#9 with 120 million views). With “Endgame” now in the top 10, Disney’s “Incredibles 2” got bumped to the eleventh spot with 113 million views.

The record-breaking numbers for the “Avengers: Endgame” trailer prove anticipation is through the roof for the MCU entry. “Infinity War” broke the record for biggest opening weekend of all time with $257 million, and it now appears “Endgame” has a chance of making even more over its first three days.

Disney will open “Avengers: Endgame” in theaters nationwide April 26, 2019.

To the greatest fans in the world, thank you for being there from the beginning until the endgame and making this the most viewed trailer in history with 289M views in 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/oWBDCe4e0m — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 8, 2018

