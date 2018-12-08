The Guy Who Owns ‘Avengers: Endgame’ URL Is Holding It For Ransom to Score Premiere Tickets

The current "Avengers: Endgame" URL is redirecting internet users to the official "Deadpool" movie website, which is admittedly hilarious.

Anyone hoping to find out more about “Avengers: Endgame” following the official trailer debut by going to www.AvengersEndgame.com got a frustrating and hilarious surprise: The URL automatically reroutes to 20th Century Fox’s “Deadpool” movie page, which is currently promoting the PG-13 rated “Once Upon a Deadpool.” While it’s a trick Wade Wilson/Deadpool would pull himself, The Wrap confirms the URL owner is actually @AGuyInChair (real name is staying anonymous for now).

The URL owner has the rights to both www.AvengersEndgame.com and www.AvengersEndgameMovie.com, which is similarly redirecting internet users to 20th Century Fox’s “Deadpool” movie page. @AGuyInChair registered the domains to both on April 27, 2018, long before Marvel confirmed the “Avengers: Endgame” title. The date also happened to be the opening day of “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“I am proud to say that I bought them both before anyone on the internet theorized that Endgame was the title,” the man told The Wrap. “[Since then] I’ve just been hanging back, waiting for the title release to confirm it. When I saw the trailer, this morning I got goosebumps.”

The owner has no interest in keeping the URLs. In a hilarious twist, the man is holding the domains for ransom to secure tickets to the world premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” next year. The man originally redirected the websites to a blog post asking Disney for world premiere tickets and says that he plans to redirect the URLs to Warner Bros.’ “Shazam” website if he remains ticket-less. “Shazam” is in the DC Extended Universe, the rival superhero universe to the MCU.

“I really am just a dude, who played a hunch, mainly because my wife wants to meet Thor,” the man said.

Unfortunately for the man, Marvel and Disney probably don’t need either URL he’s currently owning since the official “Avengers” film website is https://www.marvel.com/avengers. “Avengers: Endgame” opens April 26, 2019.

