Barack Obama’s Favorite Movies of 2018 List Is Here, and It’s Pretty Damn Amazing

From "Burning" to "Minding the Gap," the former President of the United States has wonderful taste.

Barack Obama has marked the end of 2018 with his annual list of his favorite books, movies, albums, and more. The former President of the United States is an avid and outspoken cinephile, so it’s not too much of a surprise to discover that his list of the best films of 2018 is one of the most impressive you’ll see this year. Mixing festival favorites with top awards contenders and indie films that deserve a lot more eyeballs, Obama’s list features 15 titles that perfectly represent 2018 at the movies.

Like nearly every film critic this year, Obama had a soft spot for foreign-language titles “Roma,” “Burning,” and “Shoplifters,” plus documentaries “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” and “Minding the Gap.”

Obama is clearly rooting for “Roma” and Marvel’s “Black Panther” in this year’s Best Picture race, while contenders “BlacKkKlansman” and “If Beale Street Could Talk” are also featured on his list.

With “Minding the Gap,” “Blindspotting,” “Eighth Grade,” “Leave No Trace,” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” appearing on the list, Obama clearly would have loved being at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Cinephiles will also be pleased Alex Garland’s “Annihilation” made the cut.

Check out the full list of Obama’s favorite films of 2018 below:

“Annihilation”

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Blindspotting”

“Burning”

“The Death of Stalin”

“Eighth Grade”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Leave No Trace”

“Minding the Gap”

“The Rider”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

“Support the Girls”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor”

