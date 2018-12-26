Barry Jenkins Offers to Pay for Rental Car So Fan Can Travel to See ‘Beale Street’

More proof that Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins is one of the nicest people in the industry.

Barry Jenkins showed the true meaning of Christmas by offering to pay for a moviegoer’s rental car so that she could travel to Atlanta to catch a screening of his acclaimed new drama, “If Beale Street Could Talk.” It all started when Jenkins posted to Twitter on Christmas that he was in the Atlanta area visiting family for the holiday.

“I’m gonna roll through the morning 11:30am screening on 12/26 at the Regal Atlantic, intro and Q&A after,” Jenkins announced. “Early enough to get home for the cookout! Happy Holidays.”

One fan responded by saying she wanted to attend the screening and Q&A but was facing a transportation problem. “My mom just told me she doesn’t think it’s appropriate I take her car to go to Atlanta tomorrow for a Q&A screening of ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ with Barry Jenkins,” Twitter user @boujeeassbecca wrote. “So my 23-year-old ass is paying fees for a rental car tomorrow.”

Jenkins’ answered the fan and proved he’s the nicest guy in the industry: “I’ll compensate, show me the receipts tomorrow!”

After opening in select New York and Los Angeles theaters on December 14, “Beale Street” expanded into more cities such as Atlanta, Boston, and Chicago on December 25. Annapurna is distributing the movie, which Jenkins adapted from the James Baldwin novel of the same name.

“If Beale Street Could Talk” stars newcomer KiKi Layne as a young pregnant woman who fights to exonerate her wrongfully-convincted boyfriend with help from her supportive family. The supporting cast includes Stephan James and Regina King. The film was named one of the best of the year by IndieWire’s film staff.

ATLANTA: I’m here with family BUT I’m gonna roll through the morning 11:30am screening on 12/26 at the Regal Atlantic, intro and Q&A after. Early enough to get home for the cookout! Happy Holidays 🙌🏿 🎅🏿 — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) December 25, 2018

I’ll compensate, show me the receipts tomorrow! — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) December 26, 2018

