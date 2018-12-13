Berlinale 2019 Adds New Films by Fatih Akin, François Ozon, and More

"The Golden Glove" and "By the Grace of God" are both debuting at the festival.

15 years after taking home the Golden Bear for “Head-On” — and a year after winning a Golden Globe for “In the Fade” — Fatih Akin is returning to the Berlin Film Festival with “The Golden Glove.” The German director, whose most recent offering also netted Best Actress laurels at Cannes for Diane Kruger, is one of six filmmakers announced as part of the 2019 Berlinale lineup. Joining him are Marie Kreutzer, Denis Côté, François Ozon, Angela Schanelec, and Emin Alper.

An adaptation of Heinz Strunk’s novel, “The Golden Glove” is based on the true story of a serial killer active in the red-light district of Hamburg throughout the 1970s. Ozon, meanwhile, returns to the festival with “By the Grace of God,” which follows a man named Alexandre who decides to take action upon learning that the priest who abused him as a child remains involved with children.

The festival also announced three titles as part of its Berlinale Special sidebar: Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy,” Heinrich Breloer’s “Brecht,” and Charles Ferguson’s “Watergate.”

In Competition

“The Ground Beneath My Feet” (Austria)

Dir: Marie Kreutzer

“The Golden Glove” (Germany/France)

Dir: Fatih Akin

“By the Grace of God” (France)

Dir: François Ozon

“I Was at Home, But” (Germany/Serbia)

Dir: Angela Schanelec

“A Tale of Three Sisters” (Turkey/Germany/Netherlands/Greece)

Dir: Emin Alper

“Ghost Town Anthology” (Canada)

Dir: Denis Côté

Berlinale Special

“Gully Boy” (India”)

Dir: Zoya Akhtar

“Brecht” (Germany/Austria)

Dir: Heinrich Breloer

“Watergate” (U.S.)

Dir: Charles Ferguson

Lone Scherfig’s “The Kindness of Strangers” was previously announced as the opening-night selection. Juliette Binoche will serve as president of the jury of next year’s Berlinale, which runs from February 7–17.

