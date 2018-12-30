Birds Reviewing ‘Bird Box’ Are the Only Critical Takes That Matter – Watch

If viewers have learned anything, it’s to listen to the birds.

[The following contains spoilers from “Bird Box” on Netflix.]

One would have to go to great lengths – such as wear a blindfold – to not be spoiled about “Bird Box,” Susanne Bier’s post-apocalyptic thriller that was released over the holidays. Over 45 million Netflix accounts viewed the film in its first week out, and it’s also become a pop culture phenomenon on social media, inspiring countless of memes.

In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Malorie, one of the survivors of a mysterious threat that causes people to kill themselves after gazing upon these strangely invisible creatures. There’s not much logic to it, and a handful of people appear to not just be immune, but also disciples of these creatures. The situation seems hopeless until Malorie stumbles upon a secret weapon: birds.

Just as the canaries once alerted coal miners of the presence of harmful gasses, so too are birds the early indicators of danger here. In the film, three birds that Malorie finds in an abandoned supermarket turn out to squawk and generally kick up a fuss when one of those monstsers or its disciples are near or have malicious intent.

Clearly, Netflix felt that it had heard from enough human critics (meh, they’re strictly for the birds) and thus turned to our avian saviors for their take on the movie. In a hilarious video that demonstrates the humorous impact the movie has had on pop culture, several talking birds watch “Bird Box” on a mobile device and weigh in. No mere bird-brained creatures, these feathered critics know fowl play is afoot early on.

Take a look, and for your sake and humanity’s, turn up the volume:

