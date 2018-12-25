‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Photo Features Will Poulter and Fionn Whitehead, Netflix Lists 90 Min Runtime

"Bandersnatch" is widely expected to be the choose-your-own-adventure "Black Mirror" has been teasing.

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” is the gift that very slowly keeps on giving this holiday season. On the heels of confirmation that “Bandersnatch” is the first “Black Mirror” feature film, a first look photo has emerged (via Esquire) confirming three cast members: Will Poulter, Fionn Whitehead, and Asim Chaudhry. Whitehead was rumored to be involved in “Bandersnatch,” but the photo above is proof he definitely involved.

Outside of the photograph confirming casting for the project, not much else is confirmed about “Bandersnatch.” The latest rumored details are the film is directed by David Slade, who helmed the “Black Mirror” Season 4 episode “Metalhead,” and features over five hours of footage (312 minutes, to be exact), which is what led many to believe it’s the choose-your-own-adventure “Black Mirror” that was first reported on back in October.

The “Bandersnatch” landing page is now live on Netflix, and some subscribers are getting a 2 minute runtime for the project while others are seeing a runtime of 90 minutes. The 90 minute runtime with 312 minutes of footage shot further points to “Bandersnatch” being a choose-your-own-adventure movie.

While we don’t know what characters the actors featured in the photo above are playing, they all fit the “Black Mirror” archetype of young British talent. Will Poulter won the BAFTA Rising Star Award for his supporting role in the comedy “We’re the Millers” and had roles in “The Revenant” and “Detroit.” Whitehead, meanwhile, had his breakthrough role in Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk.” Lastly, Chaudhry is known for playing Chabuddy G on the BBC comedy “People Just Do Nothing.”

Netflix has not revealed the official plot for “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,” although it’s rumored synopsis reads: “A young programmer makes a fantasy novel into a game. Soon, reality and virtual world are mixed and start to create confusion.”

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” is expected to debut December 28 on Netflix.

