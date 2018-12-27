‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Trailer: Video Games Will Be the End of Fionn Whitehead

It's official: The "Black Mirror" movie arrives December 28 on Netflix.

“Black Mirror” fans, rejoice! Netflix has dropped the official trailer for “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,” the first “Black Mirror” movie that, up until this point, had been shrouded in mystery. Rumor had it that the film was set in the video game world in the 1980s, and starred “Dunkirk” breakout Fionn Whitehead and Will Poulter, which is all confirmed in the trailer below.

The official “Bandersnatch” synopsis from Netflix reads: “In 1984, a young programmer begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge. Welcome back.”

Whether or not “Bandersnatch” is the choose-your-own-adventure project that was reported on back in October remains to be seen. The movie’s runtime is allegedly 90 minutes, but a report from earlier this week said there was over five hours of footage shot for the movie, which led many to believe “Bandersnatch” is interactive. The movie is believed to be directed by David Slade, who helmed the Season 4 episode “Metalhead.”

“Bandersnatch” will be the first new “Black Mirror” offering since the show debuted its fourth season in December 2017. The movie is listed as a “‘Black Mirror’ event,” meaning it exists separately from Season 5, which will most likely debut on Netflix sometime in 2019.

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” debuts on Netflix December 28. Watch the official trailer below.

