‘Black Monday’: Watch Don Cheadle’s New Showtime Comedy Premiere Here for Free

The actor serves up ‘80s extravagance in the new 10-part series about the worst Wall Street stock market crash ever.

Other than a recent voice acting stint on “Duck Tales” (woo-oo!), Don Cheadle has been gone from our TVs for too long. The Golden Globe winner last starred on Showtime’s comedy series “House of Lies” for five seasons as an immoral but driven management consultant.

Cheadle returns to the network with “Black Monday,” trading in his suit and tie for, well, more suits and ties, but with a totally ‘80s flair. Check out Showtime’s official overview of the series:

“Black Monday” takes us back to October 19, 1987, aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history. To this day, no one knows who caused it – until now. The series was created and executive produced by David Caspe (“Happy Endings”) and Jordan Cahan (“My Best Friend’s Girl”), who also serve as showrunners. Emmy® nominees Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg executive produced and directed the pilot. James Weaver and Don Cheadle also serve as executive producers. It’s all happening at The Jammer Group, a ragtag Wall Street firm headed by Maurice “Mo” Monroe (Cheadle). Mo leads his team of misfit traders, including no-nonsense Dawn (Regina Hall, “Girls Trip”), eager-to-please Keith (Paul Scheer, “The League”), wild man Wayne (Horatio Sanz, “Saturday Night Live”), and hotshot Yassir (Yassir Lester, “Making History”). Into this motley mix walks Blair Pfaff (Andrew Rannells, “Girls”), a young wide-eyed trader who gets in way over his head. Together, they take on the moneyed, blueblood, old-boys club of New York finance and end up unwittingly crashing a Lamborghini limousine, the glass ceiling and the world’s largest financial system in this scathing comic commentary on 1980s excess.

Showtime is offering up the first episode to watch for free below or on Facebook or on the Showtime website.

“Black Monday” premieres on Sunday, Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

