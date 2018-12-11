‘BoJack Horseman’ is Auctioning Off a Chance to Get Drawn Into an Episode — Watch

Series creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg explains how one lucky fan will also get a behind-the-scenes look at how an episode comes together.

“Bojack Horseman” is a show that puts its audience through any number of emotions, but one lucky fan might just get the chance to have a day of bliss.

Partnering with the fundraising site Omaze, the show is auctioning off a chance to visit the studio where the acclaimed Netflix series is produced. To cap off the experience, the winner will get to sit in on a table read of the episode and be drawn by the show’s artists. From there, that person’s likeness will be worked into an upcoming episode.

This prize package, which also includes flight and hotel accommodations and the really good friend of their choosing, won’t go to the highest bidder. Like most comedy-themed Omaze drawings, interested participants can donate in tiers, raffle-style, to increase their possible chances of nabbing the top prize. All proceeds will go to California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund, an organization designed to help a variety of recovery efforts for victims of the state’s ongoing natural disasters.

Here’s series creator and showrunner Raphael Bob-Waksberg running down everything included in the winners package:

Of course, Bob-Waksberg isn’t alone in pitching all the goodies that come with this prize package. (Bless this beautiful show for finding a way to get Paul F. Tompkins to deliver another Erica joke.) Aside from all the aforementioned benefits, the winner will also walk away with a Todd-style red hoodie, which seems like the real reason to enter.

The series was renewed for a Season 6 back in October, so if production patterns hold, audiences can hunt for this lucky fan’s easter egg likeness sometime in 2019. Anyone interested in entering the contest can do so here, where people have until January 21, 2019 to enter the drawing (uh…) drawing.

