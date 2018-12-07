Bond 25: Cary Fukunaga Recruits Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-Winning Cinematographer

Linus Sandgren is best known for filming Chazelle's "La La Land" and "First Man."

Cary Fukunaga and Daniel Craig have found an exciting new addition for Bond 25: Cinematographer Linus Sandgren. The Swedish DP will join Fukunaga behind the camera for the next 007 adventure, which will be Sandgren’s first James Bond movie and one of his biggest studio projects to date. IndieWire confirmed the hiring with Sandgren himself

Sandgren is best known for his collaborations with Damien Chazelle. The 46-year-old DP won the Oscar for Best Cinematography at the 89th Academy Awards for his work on the musical “La La Land,” and he’s expected to be back in the race again next year with his work on Chazelle’s astronaut drama “First Man.”

Other notable films shot by Sandgren include David O. Russell’s “American Hustle” and “Joy,” Gus Van Sant’s “Promised Land,” and Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris’ “Battle of the Sexes.” The cinematographer’s last release was Disney’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” directed by Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston.

The James Bond franchise is no stranger to having fresh blood when it comes to cinematographers. Each of the Daniel Craig-era Bond movies have been shot by a different DP: Phil Meheux (“Casino Royale”), Roberto Schaefer (“Quantum of Solace”), Roger Deakins (“Skyfall”), and Hoyte van Hoytema (“Spectre”). Deakins earned an Oscar nomination for filming “Skyfall.”

Bond 25 is notable for being Craig’s last outing as the world’s most favorite spy. Sam Mendes directed Craig in the last two outings, but MGM announced in September Cary Fukunaga was boarding the franchise to direct the new entry. Fukunaga is best known as the director of “True Detective” Season 1, the Netflix limited series “Maniac,” and the Netflix feature film “Beasts of No Nation.”

MGM will release Bond 25 in theaters February 14, 2020. Production is set to begin next year.

