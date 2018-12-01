Bradley Cooper Loves ‘Lady Bird’ So Much He Voted for It at the Oscars

He considers it "a perfect film."

It’s been a year since we were graced with “Lady Bird,” which means even some of its most ardent admirers are no longer thinking about it on a daily basis. Not Bradley Cooper, who couldn’t restrain himself from gushing about Greta Gerwig’s beloved film during his appearance on Variety’s Playback podcast; the “A Star Is Born” co-writer/director/star loved it so much, in fact, that he voted for it at the Oscars.

“I love that movie. I voted for that movie. I love that movie. I really — I think that’s like a perfect film,” Cooper said after host Kris Tapley mentioned it. “It is! It is a perfect movie. Every frame of that film, every character, every word. It’s such a beautiful construction. [Greta] crushed that. I had the screenplay; it was incredible. Woo.”

Cooper is hardly alone in his praise; “Lady Bird” was one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2017, and went on to be named one of the 10 best of the year by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute. It won two Golden Globes — Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actress – Musical or Comedy for Saoirse Ronan — and was nominated for five Academy Awards: Best Picture, Director, Actress, Supporting Actress (Laurie Metcalf), and Original Screenplay. It left the ceremony empty-handed, alas, as Cooper’s vote was not enough.

“A Star Is Born” in general and Cooper in particular are now in the Oscar race themselves, with many pointing to his version of the enduring musical as this year’s frontrunner. Speaking of remakes, one imagines Cooper is looking forward to Gerwig’s take on “Little Women,” which is due next Christmas.

