Breaking Film Industry News — Awards, Acquisitions, Festival Buzz, Grants, and More

Everything industry insiders need to know this month at the movies, from newly announced awards to festival lineups, acquisitions and more.

December 3

– A24 has acquired North American rights to “The Souvenir,” the latest feature film by celebrated British writer/director Joanna Hogg, from Protagonist Pictures and 30WEST. The film, which was announced last week as part of the Sundance line up, introduces Honor Swinton Byrne and also stars Tom Burke and co-stars Tilda Swinton. It will be released theatrically by A24 in 2019.

The film “follows a quiet film student (Swinton Byrne) who begins to find her voice as an artist while navigating a turbulent courtship with a charismatic but untrustworthy man (Burke). She defies her protective mother (Swinton) and concerned friends as she slips deeper and deeper into an intense, emotionally fraught relationship that comes dangerously close to destroying her dreams.”

– Laemmle Theaters owner-operator Greg Laemmle and Don Franken, co-founder of The Method Fest Independent Film Festival, the only film festival dedicated to showcasing the art of acting, have announced that the Festival would return in 2019 to its affiliation with Laemmle, this time in the heart of the entertainment industry with screenings set to take place at Laemmle’s Ahrya Fine Arts theater, 8556 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills.

The Festival will run from March 22 – 28. “Everyone at The Method Fest Independent Film Festival is so energized for our return, especially excited by this agreement with Greg Laemmle and the family’s beautiful Ahrya Fine Arts cinema to serve as our main screening venue in Beverly Hills, in our audiences’ back yard and the nexus of the industry,” said Franken in an official statement.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.