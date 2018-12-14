‘Brexit’ Trailer: Bald Benedict Cumberbatch Wants the UK to Leave the EU

God Save His Hairline.

Not even 30 months removed from one of the most significant political moments in British history, there’s already a movie about it.

“Brexit,” on its way to HBO early next year, stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Dominic Cummings, which the film posits as one of the instrumental figures behind the outcome of the 2016 referendum. Cummings was a strategist for the Leave campaign, which swayed voters into opting to exit the United Kingdom’s existing membership in the European Union.

The film reunites Cumberbatch with director Toby Haynes. The pair worked together on “Sherlock,” for which Haynes was behind the camera for the series highlight “The Reichenbach Fall.” Haynes also went on to direct the Emmy-winning (and IndieWire list-topping) “USS Callister” installment of “Black Mirror.”

Even with the focus on behind-the-scenes maneuvering, this trailer still has plenty of the notable figures from the Brexit saga. Former London mayor Boris Johnson makes more than one appearance, as does the infamous van campaign ad with its now-debunked claims about EU costs to the National Health Service.

“Brexit” is the latest international co-venture for HBO, which recently wrapped up the opening season of the Italian-language series “My Brilliant Friend.” This film is produced in association with the UK’s Channel 4 and is written by British playwright James Graham.

The movie’s ensemble also includes John Heffernan and Rory Kinnear (who, last time we checked, has a pretty infamous TV appearance related to British politics already on his resume).

The last time Cumberbatch took on a hyper-timely biopic that involved some questionable hairpiece choices, he played Julian Assange in “The Fifth Estate.” Let’s hope this one ages a little better.

Watch the full trailer (including some classic “writing ideas on a wall, from ceiling to floor” shots mixed in for good measure) below:

“Brexit” premieres Saturday, January 19 on HBO.

