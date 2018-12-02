‘The Favourite’ Wins 10 British Independent Film Awards, Living Up to Its Title

Yorgos Lanthimos' period piece dominated the ceremony.

“The Favourite” lived up to its name at the British Independent Film Awards, picking up 10 of the 13 prizes for which it was nominated. Yorgos Lanthimos’ majestic period drama won Best British Independent Film, Director, Screenplay (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara), Actress (Olivia Colman), and Supporting Actress (Rachel Weisz), as well as a slew of technical awards.

Others managed to pick up a few prizes as well: “Roma” won Best International Independent Film, while Joe Cole’s performance in “A Prayer Before Dawn” earned him Best Actor laurels and Alessandro Nivola of “Disobedience” was named Best Supporting Actor.

Best British Independent Film: “The Favourite”

Best Director: Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”

Best Screenplay: Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, “The Favourite”

Best Actress: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Best Actor: Joe Cole, “A Prayer Before Dawn”

Best Supporting Actress: Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Best Supporting Actor: Alessandro Nivola, “Disobedience”

Most Promising Newcomer: Jessie Buckley, “Beast”

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director): Richard Billingham, ”Ray & Liz”

Debut Screenwriter: Bart Layton, “American Animals”

Breakthrough Producer: Jacqui Davies, “Ray & Liz”The Discovery Award: “Voyageuse”

Best Documentary: “Evelyn”

Best British Short Film: “The Big Day”

Best International Independent Film: “Roma”

Best Casting: “The Favourite”

Best Costume Design: Sandy Powell, “The Favourite”

Best Cinematography: Robbie Ryan, “The Favourite”

Best Editing: Nick Fenton, Julian Hart and Chris Gill, “American Animals ”

Best Effects: Howard Jones, “Early Man”

Best Make Up & Hair Design: Nadia Stacey, “The Favourite”

Best Production Design: Fiona Crombie, “The Favourite”

Best Music: Jonny Greenwood, “You Were Never Really Here”

Best Sound: Paul Davies, “You Were Never Really Here”

Special Jury Prize: Horace Ové

Variety Award: Felicity Jones

Richard Harris Award: Judi Dench

Today’s ceremony was held at Old Billingsgate in London.

