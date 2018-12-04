‘Captain Marvel’ Official Trailer: Brie Larson Is the MCU’s New Power Player

Here's something to tide over MCU fans until the "Avengers 4" trailer finally drops.

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe answers the burning question of what the hell happens after Thanos’ population-ending snap, it’s going back to the 1990s with “Captain Marvel.” The movie is already a groundbreaker for the MCU, as its the first tentpole to feature a sole female superhero lead (Evangeline Lily’s Hope Pym shared the title with Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang in this summer’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp”), and it promises to be one of the major blockbusters of 2019.

“Captain Marvel” stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot who becomes a trusted member of Starforce, an elite military team composed of members of the Kree alien race. Carol is half Kree and half human, which puts her right in the middle of a war between two alien worlds after she crash lands on Earth. The script looks to freshen up the origin story by telling Carol’s story in a non-linear fashion as her return to Earth prompts memories of her human life to resurface.

The film is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the indie film duo behind “Half Nelson,” “Sugar,” “It’s Kind of a Funny Story,” and “Mississippi Grind.” “Captain Marvel” co-stars Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and “Crazy Rich Asians” breakout Gemma Chan. Samuel L. Jackson is once again reprising his role as Nick Fury, although he appears with de-aged VFX to bring his character into the 1990s timeline.

“Captain Marvel” is one of several major releases for Disney next year, including “Dumbo,” “The Lion King,” “Star Wars Episode IX,” and the untitled fourth “Avengers” film. Carol Danvers/Brie Larson is expected to factor into the next “Avengers” in a big way, and MCU executive Kevin Feige has gone on record calling her the most powerful superhero in the MCU to date.

Disney will release “Captain Marvel” nationwide March 8, 2019. Watch the first trailer below.

