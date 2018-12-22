‘Catastrophe’ Season 4 Trailer: Something to Look Forward to in 2019

Ring in the new year with Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan.

Rob Delaney has shared the trailer for season four of “Catastrophe” — three days before he was supposed to. The actor let the cat out of the bag on Twitter, following up that reveal with an appropriately funny tweet: “Apologies for not reading the whole email from @Channel4 press & posting this trailer 3 days earlier than I was supposed to, across multiple social media networks. Please everyone still watch the show.” You might as well do as he asks and check out the trailer, too.

Delaney co-created the comedy alongside Sharon Horgan, who also co-writes and co-stars with him. The trailer finds them fully immersed in parenthood, not that it’s going especially well — sporting a neck brace and recently the victim of a juice attack, Rob’s doing his utmost to convince Sharon that his problems are more serious than they appear.

“Catastrophe” premiered in 2015 and has aired 18 episodes across its first three seasons, which have received largely favorable reviews; Delaney and Horgan shared an Emmy nomination for co-writing the pilot, while Carrie Fisher received a nod for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

“Catastrophe” returns to UK televisions on January 8, as noted by Delaney’s tweet, but has yet to receive a premiere date on this side of the pond. The first three seasons are available on Amazon Prime.

Apologies for not reading the whole email from @Channel4 press & posting this trailer 3 days earlier than I was supposed to, across multiple social media networks. Please everyone still watch the show. xx — rob delaney (@robdelaney) December 21, 2018

