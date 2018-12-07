Charlie Cox Calls ‘Daredevil’ Cancelation ‘Painful,’ but He’s Game for Season 4

Charlie Cox is breaking his silence on Netflix's cancelation of the Marvel series, but don't expect him to reveal any Season 4 details.

Charlie Cox has finally broken his silence on Netflix’s cancelation of “Daredevil.” Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor behind Matt Murdock/Daredevil called it “painful” to hear his beloved Marvel series would no longer be continuing. Cox starred as the Hell’s Kitchen superhero since the show’s debut on Netflix in April 2015.

“A lot of us really expected to keep going, and I certainly did,” Cox told EW. “The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell, and although I understand [the cancelation], I’m very saddened by that.”

“Daredevil” was canceled by Netflix on November 29, just a few weeks after the show returned with a critically acclaimed third season. The streaming giant did not give a reason for dropping the ax on the Marvel series. “Daredevil” was the third Marvel series canceled by Netflix this year after “Iron Fist” and “Luke Cage,” leaving only “Jessica Jones” and “The Punisher” standing.

“It’s just how business works,” Cox said about the show prematurely ending. “But also, these characters mean a lot to people. It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling, because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four-and-a-half years.”

A report from earlier this week revealed that interest in “Daredevil” remained huge through the show’s cancelation. With Disney launching its own streaming service in late 2019, many in the industry believe the show’s cancelation was a business decision and that “Daredevil” will live on once Disney’s platform launches. Marvel teased as much when it said, “We look forward to more adventures with the Man Without Fear in the future.”

When asked by Entertainment Weekly what a potential Season 4 would look like, Cox had nothing to offer. “It’s so new, the news. It’s quite painful for quite a lot of people,” he said. “I was really excited about the ideas that were talked about for season 4, and I think if I was to speculate about it and it went on the internet, it might not be very helpful to people.”

Would Cox put on the Daredevil costume once more? “Oh my God, yeah,” the actor said. “I don’t know how this would happen, but maybe one day we could pick up the baton and do it again.”

The first three seasons of “Daredevil” are now streaming on Netflix.

