‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Part 2 Teaser: The Teenage Witch Is Back in Black

The Netflix adaptation of Archie Comics’ beloved teenage witch stories won raves from critics this fall.

Fear not, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” devotees: Your favorite teenage witch isn’t going away anytime soon. Quite the opposite, in fact, as Part 2 of the Netflix series is set to return next spring and has a new teaser to accompany that exciting news. Avail yourself of said preview below.

After Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) tries on new threads with the assistance of her magical abilities, the more evil of her two aunts (Miranda Otto) takes notice: “Since when do you wear black?” she asks. “Trying to be edgy?” Sabrina’s response: “It’s a new year.” That it is, Sabrina. That it is. From there we’re treated to a brief montage of what’s in store: more dark goings on at the Academy of Unseen Arts, slightly less mystical happenings at Baxter High, and what appears to be the briefest glimpse of a menacing wolf.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” premiered to positive reviews in October, with IndieWire’s Ben Travers among those praising it: “What’s even more welcome than effective frights is how eager ‘Chilling Adventures’ is to embrace the genre’s inclusive, progressive spirit,” he wrote in his B+ review. The teens of Baxter High like dissecting the allegories within zombie movies and push back on books banned by their school. Moreover, the main characters are a diverse, open-minded set and their adventures often revolve around rebelling against the oppressive control of others — mainly men. This “Sabrina” not only feels like it’s made with older audiences in mind, but its characters think like grown-ups, too.

