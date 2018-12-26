Seth Rogen Taught Chris Evans and A Lot More the ‘Home Alone’ Old Movie Is Not Real

Even after 28 years, "Home Alone" continues to surprise people.

Chris Evans is one of many people who spent Christmas shocked after discovering the old movie featured in Chris Columbus’ 1990 holiday classic “Home Alone” is not a real movie, but a fake one created just for the Macaulay Culkin-starring comedy. Seth Rogen went viral on Twitter after posting, “My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie.”

Rogen’s post caused a chain reaction of celebrities and fans realizing for the first time the classic film is not real. Evans’ reaction, “IT’S NOT???,” earned 22,000 re-tweets and over 175,000 likes. The black-and-white movie is featured during a pivotal scene where Kevin McCallister scares off the burglar Marv (Daniel Stern) by playing threatening dialogue from the film to confuse Marv so he mistakes it for a real person inside the house.

Of course, the movie being fake isn’t breaking news. Titled “Angels With Filthy Souls,” the fake film stars character actor Ralph Foody and is a riff on the real 1938 crime movie “Angels With Dirty Faces.” “Filthy Souls” has the look of a 1940s black-and-white gangster movie and was, in fact, shot on film to make it appear as convincing as possible. Foody reprised the character in a fake sequel, “Angels With Even Filthier Souls,” that appeared in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

The “Home Alone” old movie going viral follows in the footsteps of the internet realizing Ralphie from “A Christmas Story” also appears in “Elf” as the second been-there-the-whole-time discovery of December 2018. As it turns out, “Home Alone” continues to surprise almost three decades later.

