‘The Favourite’ Nabs 14 Nominations from the Critics’ Choice Awards, Followed by ‘Black Panther’

It was a good weekend for “Roma” and “The Favourite.” After notching wins at Sunday’s LAFCA vote, both films are kicking off the week with a number of Critics’ Choice nods.

This year, Fox Searchlight’s “The Favourite” racked up 14 nominations including Best Picture, Olivia Colman (who just picked up a LAFCA win for Best Actress this weekend) for Best Actress and Best Actress in a Comedy, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz both for Best Supporting Actress, Best Acting Ensemble, Yorgos Lanthimos for Best Director and Best Editing, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara for Best Original Screenplay, Robbie Ryan for Best Cinematography, Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton for Best Production Design, Sandy Powell for Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, and Best Comedy.

The annual Critics’ Choice Awards are voted on by the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA). Because it’s the largest film critics organization in North America (300 television, radio, and online critics), the Critics’ Choice Awards are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations. The film and TV winners will be revealed at the Critics’ Choice Awards gala broadcast live on The CW Network on Sunday, January 13, 2019 from 7:00 – 10:00PM ET (delayed PT).

Marvel/Disney’s “Black Panther” notched 12 nominations, followed by Universal’s “First Man” with ten, and Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” Warner Bros.’ “A Star Is Born,” and Annapurna’s “Vice” with nine nominations each. Netflix’s “Roma” earned eight nominations, while Universal’s “Green Book” has seven.

Given the Critics Choice comedy and action categories — as well as two extra slots for each category — several nominees are up for multiple awards, led by “Roma” filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón (Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing). Bradley Cooper is nominated for Best Actor, Director, and Adapted Screenplay for “A Star Is Born” — in the latter two categories, Cooper competes against Spike Lee for “BlacKkKlansman.” Despite being overlooked by recent critics’ groups, “First Man” looks like a real contender.

Comedy “Vice” earned Adam McKay nominations for both Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, while “Vice” star Christian Bale is up for two acting awards, along with Emily Blunt for “Mary Poppins Returns,” Olivia Colman for “The Favourite,” and newcomer Elsie Fisher for “Eighth Grade.” Costume designer Sandy Powell scored dual nods for “The Favourite” and “Mary Poppins Returns.” And Amy Adams landed nominations in both film and television for her roles in “Vice” and “Sharp Objects,” respectively.

“Roma” is currently flying high with Best Picture wins from both NYFCC and LAFCA. Statistically speaking, the last movie to win Best Picture without any wins from NYFCC or LAFCA was the divisive “Crash.” This keeps both “Roma” and “The Favourite” ahead of films like “A Star Is Born,” and “Green Book,” neither of which notched any wins from those critical bodies.

With SAG nominations voting closing at 5PM on December 10, the Critics Choice nominations won’t have much impact on the SAG Awards, but could push the titles that keep landing nods across multiple critics groups to the top of screener piles. And the January 13 Critics Choice Awards show falls the day before Oscar ballots are due.

Snubs

Notable omissions in Best Director: Barry Jenkins of “If Beale Street Could Talk” and Ryan Coogler of “Black Panther,” who are both vying in the Adapted Screenplay category. No women filmmakers made the cut. Los Angeles Film Critics Association winner Debra Granik’s “Leave No Trace” earned just one mention: Best Young Actress Thomas McKenzie.

Steve McQueen’s “Widows” landed in the Best Acting Ensemble, Editing, and Best Action category, but was shut out of Picture, Director, Adapted Screenplay, and Actress. “The Hate U Give” is not landing in main categories, nor is “Destroyer,” “Wildlife,” or “Vox Lux.” Lucas Hedges didn’t make it for either “Ben is Back” or “Boy Erased”; Nicole Kidman is the sole (supporting) nomination for the latter.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” landed three nods, for Best Actor, Costumes, and Hair & Makeup –that category brought nods for “Suspiria” and “Mary Queen of Scots,” which also scored a Costumes nod. And it looks like Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” is strictly a Visual Effects contender. And if Hugh Grant didn’t land a “Paddington 2” nod, he showed up on the TV side for “A Very English Scandal.”

Television Nominations

HBO and Netflix lead the networks with 20 nominations each, followed by FX with 17, Amazon with 12, and NBC with 11. Topping the list of nominated series are “The Americans” (FX), “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX), and “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime) with five each. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon) and “Sharp Objects” (HBO) follow close behind with four nominations.

“A Very English Scandal” (Amazon), “Atlanta” (FX), “Barry” (HBO), “Better Call Saul” (AMC), “Genius: Picasso” (National Geographic), “The Good Place” (NBC), “Homecoming” (Amazon), “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (NBC), “Killing Eve” (BBC America), “One Day at a Time” (Netflix), and “The Tale” (HBO) all received three nominations.

Other multi-nominated series include “Dirty John” (Bravo), “The Good Doctor” (ABC), “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu), “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix), “Notes from the Field” (HBO), “Pose” (FX), “Succession” (HBO), “This Is Us” (NBC), “Will & Grace” (NBC), and “Young Sheldon” (CBS) each with two nominations. Julia Garner is nominated for her roles in both “Dirty John” and “Ozark.”

The 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The BFCA and BTJA are represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig and WME.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 24TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS

BEST PICTURE

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“The Favourite”

“First Man”

“Green Book”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

“Vice”

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale – “Vice”

Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe – “At Eternity’s Gate”

Ryan Gosling – “First Man”

Ethan Hawke – “First Reformed”

Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen – “Green Book”

BEST ACTRESS

Yalitza Aparicio – “Roma”

Emily Blunt – “Mary Poppins Returns”

Glenn Close – “The Wife”

Toni Collette – “Hereditary”

Olivia Colman – “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga – “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali – “Green Book”

Timothée Chalamet – “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver – “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott – “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Michael B. Jordan – “Black Panther”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams – “Vice”

Claire Foy – “First Man”

Nicole Kidman – “Boy Erased”

Regina King – “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone – “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz – “The Favourite”

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Elsie Fisher – “Eighth Grade”

Thomasin McKenzie – “Leave No Trace”

Ed Oxenbould – “Wildlife”

Millicent Simmonds – “A Quiet Place”

Amandla Stenberg – “The Hate U Give”

Sunny Suljic – “Mid90s”

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

“Black Panther”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Vice”

“Widows”

BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle – “First Man”

Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”

Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”

Peter Farrelly – “Green Book”

Yorgos Lanthimos – “The Favourite”

Spike Lee – “BlacKkKlansman”

Adam McKay – “Vice”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Bo Burnham – “Eighth Grade”

Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – “The Favourite”

Adam McKay – “Vice”

Paul Schrader – “First Reformed”

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly – “Green Book”

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – “A Quiet Place”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – “Black Panther”

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Barry Jenkins – “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – “A Star Is Born”

Josh Singer – “First Man”

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – “BlacKkKlansman”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”

James Laxton – “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Matthew Libatique – “A Star Is Born”

Rachel Morrison – “Black Panther”

Robbie Ryan – “The Favourite”

Linus Sandgren – “First Man”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – “Black Panther”

Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – “Roma”

Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – “Crazy Rich Asians”

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – “The Favourite”

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – “First Man”

John Myhre, Gordon Sim – “Mary Poppins Returns”

BEST EDITING

Jay Cassidy – “A Star Is Born”

Hank Corwin – “Vice”

Tom Cross – “First Man”

Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough – “Roma”

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – “The Favourite”

Joe Walker – “Widows”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Alexandra Byrne – “Mary Queen of Scots”

Ruth Carter – “Black Panther”

Julian Day – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Sandy Powell – “The Favourite”

Sandy Powell – “Mary Poppins Returns”

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

“Suspiria”

“Vice”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Black Panther”

“First Man”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

“Ready Player One”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“The Grinch”

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

BEST ACTION MOVIE

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Black Panther”

“Deadpool 2”

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

“Ready Player One”

“Widows”

BEST COMEDY

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“Deadpool 2”

“The Death of Stalin”

“The Favourite”

“Game Night”

“Sorry to Bother You”

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Christian Bale – “Vice”

Jason Bateman – “Game Night”

Viggo Mortensen – “Green Book”

John C. Reilly – “Stan & Ollie”

Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool 2”

Lakeith Stanfield – “Sorry to Bother You”

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Emily Blunt – “Mary Poppins Returns”

Olivia Colman – “The Favourite”

Elsie Fisher – “Eighth Grade”

Rachel McAdams – “Game Night”

Charlize Theron – “Tully”

Constance Wu – “Crazy Rich Asians”

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

“Annihilation”

“Halloween”

“Hereditary”

“A Quiet Place”

“Suspiria”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Burning”

“Capernaum”

“Cold War”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

BEST SONG

“All the Stars” – “Black Panther”

“Girl in the Movies” – “Dumplin’”

“I’ll Fight” – “RBG”

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” – “Mary Poppins Returns”

“Shallow” – “A Star Is Born”

“Trip a Little Light Fantastic” – “Mary Poppins Returns”

BEST SCORE

Kris Bowers – “Green Book”

Nicholas Britell – “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Alexandre Desplat – “Isle of Dogs”

Ludwig Göransson – “Black Panther”

Justin Hurwitz – “First Man”

Marc Shaiman – “Mary Poppins Returns”

TELEVISION NOMINATIONS FOR THE 24TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Americans” (FX)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

“Homecoming” (Amazon)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“My Brilliant Friend” (HBO)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Freddie Highmore – “The Good Doctor” (ABC)

Diego Luna – “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

Richard Madden – “Bodyguard” (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Billy Porter – “Pose” (FX)

Matthew Rhys – “The Americans” (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia – “This Is Us” (NBC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Maggie Gyllenhaal – “The Deuce” (HBO)

Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Elizabeth Olsen – “Sorry For Your Loss” (Facebook Watch)

Julia Roberts – “Homecoming” (Amazon)

Keri Russell – “The Americans” (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Richard Cabral – “Mayans M.C.” (FX)

Asia Kate Dillon – “Billions” (Showtime)

Noah Emmerich – “The Americans” (FX)

Justin Hartley – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession” (HBO)

Richard Schiff – “The Good Doctor” (ABC)

Shea Whigham – “Homecoming” (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Dina Shihabi – “Jack Ryan” (Amazon)

Julia Garner – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Thandie Newton – “Westworld” (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Yvonne Strahovski – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Holly Taylor – “The Americans”(FX)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“The Middle” (ABC)

“One Day at a Time” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hank Azaria – “Brockmire” (IFC)

Ted Danson – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Donald Glover – “Atlanta” (FX)

Bill Hader – “Barry” (HBO)

Jim Parsons – “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

Andy Samberg – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (Fox)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Bloom – “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (The CW)

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Allison Janney – “Mom” (CBS)

Justina Machado – “One Day at a Time” (Netflix)

Debra Messing – “Will & Grace” (NBC)

Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

William Jackson Harper – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Sean Hayes – “Will & Grace” (NBC)

Brian Tyree Henry – “Atlanta” (FX)

Nico Santos – “Superstore” (NBC)

Tony Shalhoub – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Henry Winkler – “Barry” (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – “GLOW” (Netflix)

Laurie Metcalf – “The Conners” (ABC)

Rita Moreno – “One Day at a Time” (Netflix)

Zoe Perry – “Young Sheldon” (CBS)

Annie Potts – “Young Sheldon (CBS)

Miriam Shor – “Younger” (TV Land)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

“American Vandal” (Netflix)

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Genius: Picasso” (National Geographic)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

“Icebox “(HBO)

“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (NBC)

“King Lear” (Amazon)

“My Dinner with Hervé” (HBO)

“Notes from the Field” (HBO)

“The Tale” (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Antonio Banderas – “Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Darren Criss – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Paul Dano – “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

Benicio Del Toro – “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

Hugh Grant – “A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

John Legend – “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (NBC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Amy Adams – “Sharp Objects” (HBO)

Patricia Arquette – “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

Connie Britton – “Dirty John” (Bravo)

Carrie Coon – “The Sinner” (USA Network)

Laura Dern – “The Tale” (HBO)

Anna Deavere Smith – “Notes From the Field” (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Brandon Victor Dixon – “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (NBC)

Eric Lange – “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

Alex Rich – “Genius: Picasso” (National Geographic)

Peter Sarsgaard – “The Looming Tower” (Hulu)

Finn Wittrock – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Ben Whishaw – “A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ellen Burstyn – “The Tale” (HBO)

Patricia Clarkson – “Sharp Objects” (HBO)

Penelope Cruz – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Julia Garner – “Dirty John” (Bravo)

Judith Light – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Elizabeth Perkins – “Sharp Objects” (HBO)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

“Adventure Time” (Cartoon Network)

“Archer” (FX)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

“South Park” (Comedy Central)

