‘Daredevil’ Cancelation Is Bad News for Netflix, as Data Reveals Demand Still Huge

According to a new study, "Daredevil" interest remains high even after the show's cancelation.

Netflix shocked Marvel fans when it announced November 29 it was canceling “Daredevil” after three seasons. The show, starring Charlie Cox as the titular Hell’s Kitchen superhero, was the first Marvel series to stream on Netflix and had a passionate following. New data from Parrot Analytics, released by Deadline, makes it clear passion for “Daredevil” was still high after its third season debut earlier this year and remained huge up to the show’s cancelation. The question now must be asked: How much of a loss is Netflix facing without “Daredevil”?

According to Parrot Analytics, “Daredevil” was the fourth highest demanded streaming series in the week ending December 1, which happens to be the week of the series’ cancelation. Only three other series ranked above “Daredevil”: “Narcos,” “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and “Stranger Things.” These three series are all from Netflix and are all receiving new seasons (the streaming giant just announced a second season of “Narcos: Mexico”).

Deadline reports Parrot Analytics’ numbers rank the “desire, engagement and viewership” of a streaming series with weighted values, including social media engagement and viewer numbers. During the week of its cancelation, “Daredevil” had close to 30 million demand expressions, far above rival streaming shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “House of Cards,” and “Orange is the New Black.”

“Daredevil” is the third Marvel series to be canceled by Netflix in recent months, the others being “Luke Cage” and “Iron Fist.” Only Marvel series “The Punisher” and “Jessica Jones” remain alive on the streaming giant. With Disney launching its own streaming service in late 2019, it’s not entirely surprising the Marvel series are disappearing from Netflix (Disney owns Marvel, after all). With “Daredevil” Season 3 streaming and Season 4 not in production yet, November was the most appropriate time to cancel the show so that it could move to Disney’s streaming service.

Marvel admitted as much in an official statement reacting to Netflix’s “Daredevil” cancelation. After thanking the series’ cast and crew, Marvel wrote, “We look forward to more adventures with the Man Without Fear in the future.” Many fans took the “more adventures” line to be a confirmation “Daredevil” will return on Disney’s streaming service. Fortunately for the studio, fans are demanding more episodes.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.