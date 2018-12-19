David Lynch Is Ready to Tell You All His Filmmaking Secrets in 2019 MasterClass

The director is the latest high-profile auteur to join the family of online tutorials.

Just over a year removed from “Twin Peaks: The Return,” David Lynch is ready to offer up some tips to aspiring filmmakers and curious film fans alike. MasterClass announced on Wednesday that Lynch would be the latest filmmaker to offer a series of online lessons in the art of directing and storytelling. Joining Lynch among the other potential teachers in the new year is Jodie Foster, who’ll be presenting a look at her process in front of and behind the camera.

Other new MasterClass additions include Natalie Portman, who will present an acting-focused class that will, according to the site’s official description, also delve into “bringing authenticity to each role, collaborating with directors, and more.” Neil Gaiman will join the service’s writing advice series, which in the past has enlisted the expertise of Aaron Sorkin, David Mamet, and Shonda Rhimes. For those who’ve always wondered what it takes to make a beat like Timbaland, MasterClass is also conveniently offering a course with Timbaland.

MasterClass has amassed a growing roster of creators from the film world who have each hosted an online course of their own. Martin Scorsese, Werner Herzog, Spike Lee, Mira Nair, Ken Burns, and Ron Howard have each offered up their own lessons in directing, from basic technique to more philosophical approaches to storytelling. (Without any details on the upcoming slate of lessons, it’s probably a safe bet that the famously esoteric Lynch will probably lean toward the latter.)

Entering its fourth year, MasterClass includes additional interactive elements to each course beyond the pre-recorded video components with each expert. The Lynch, Portman, Foster, Gaiman, and Timbaland sets of lessons, which cost $90 individually or $180 for a renewable annual pass, are all expected to be available in early 2019.

