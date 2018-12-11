‘Detroiters’ Canceled at Comedy Central, But the Show May Find Home Elsewhere

Looks like Mort Crim just found a new Chump of the Week.

“Detroiters,” for two years one of the brightest highlights in the Comedy Central lineup, won’t be returning to the network for third season. Series co-star/co-creator Sam Richardson announced on Twitter that the series may not be completely finished, but new episodes won’t be coming to Comedy Central in the new year.

“Sadly, @Detroiters won’t be picked up for a season 3 at Comedy Central,” wrote Richardson. “I want to thank everyone who watched and supported the show. It was a dream to make and I’m proud that those who did see it enjoyed it. Maybe it will find a home elsewhere, who knows? But truly, thank you.”

The series, which grew to become a favorite within comedy circles, premiered in 2017, starring Richardson and Tim Robinson as a pair of friends who run a Detroit-area advertising firm.

In highlighting the Best TV Episodes of 2018, IndieWire also singled out the half-hour of “Detroiters” featuring legendary Detroit TV news figure Mort Crim. In his Season 2 review, Ben Travers called “Detroiters” the best show on the network, adding, “The show’s creators are taking positive steps within each episode; whether it’s shining a light on underrepresented characters (the elderly are often overlooked, after all) or visiting corners of Detroit that are making the right moves (the Michigan tourism bureau should be connecting potential visitors to this show), the comedy is always doing something good — and that’s beyond the many laughs drawn from all kinds of comedy, physical to observational to blunt force.”

Richardson is still set to appear on the upcoming final season of “Veep” as well as on the new YouTube Premium comedy “Champaign Ill,” premiering this week. Robinson, a “Saturday Night Live” alum, most recently contributed as a writer to this year’s Emmys telecast.

Comedy Central has already announced a number of new projects for 2019, including “The Other Two” from co-creator and “Other People” director Chris Kelly, a new series starring Awkwafina based on the actress/rapper’s life, a new sketch show from “Broad City” actor Arturo Castro, and “Robbie,” a half-hour series starring Rory Scovel.

