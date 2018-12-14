‘Downton Abbey’ First Trailer: Lady Mary and the Crawleys Are Ready for a Movie Close-Up

Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, and Maggie Smith are reprising their roles in the film adaptation of the television favorite.

Welcome back, Lady Mary and the Crawley family. Focus Features has debuted the first trailer for the upcoming “Downton Abbey” movie, which continues the story made famous by the Emmy-winning drama series. “Downton” originally aired for six seasons on ITV in the United Kingdom and on PBS in the United States. Series creator Julian Fellowes has long wanted to turn the series into a feature film, and he wrote the script for the movie.

“Since the series ended, fans of ‘Downton’ have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter,” Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said earlier this year when the film was announced. “We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of ‘Downton’ to the big screen.”

The film is being directed by Michael Engler, who took over the movie from originally-announced director Brian Percival. Engler is well-versed in the world of “Downton Abbey,” having directed numerous episodes of the series’ television run, including the 2015 series finale. The director has also worked on series such as “30 Rock,” “Empire,” “The Affair,” and “Masters of Sex.” He most recently directed the feature “The Chaperone,” starring Haley Lu Richardson and Miranda Otto. The film premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

“Downton Abbey” is bringing back nearly all of the series’ ensemble cast. Actors set to appear in the film include Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Allen Leech, Elizabeth McGovern, and Maggie Smith. New cast members are Imelda Staunton, Geraldine James, Simon Jones, David Haig, Tuppence Middleton, Kate Phillips, and Stephen Campbell Moore.

Focus Features will release “Downton Abbey” in theaters September 20, 2019. The film’s international release will be a week before, September 13, courtesy of Universal Pictures International. Watch the first trailer for the film below.

