‘True Detective’ Season 3: Drafthouse to Screen Episodes Month Before HBO Debut

The one-night-only event on December 18 will happen at 18 different theater locations.

Turns out “Green Book” won’t be the only chance for people to see Mahershala Ali in theaters this month. Alamo Drafthouse announced on Wednesday that it will be partnering with HBO to screen the first two episodes of “True Detective” Season 3 at locations across the country.

The event is scheduled for December 18, when 18 different venues from Texas (you lucky, lucky people of Lubbock, Denton, New Braunfels and more) to San Francisco to Virginia will have these special screenings at a particularly low price. The announcement has a list of participating venues, also explaining that tickets “are free with a $5 food and beverage voucher purchase.”

Those two episodes make a quarter of the upcoming season, the first on HBO since the mixed reception to Season 2 in 2015. Ali stars as Wayne Hays, a police detective investigating the disappearance of two Arkansas schoolchildren. “Green Room” and “Blue Ruin” director Jeremy Saulnier was behind the camera for each of the two episodes of this season that will be screened.

This announcement also coincides with a brand new motion poster for the season that the network also debuted on Wednesday.

Season 3 episodes beyond the ones screening at this event will be directed by Daniel Sackheim (he of recent “Nora Durst mourning underneath a hotel sprinkler” fame) and series writer/creator Nic Pizzolatto, who’ll be stepping behind the camera himself. Aside from Ali, the ensemble for the upcoming season also includes Carmen Ejogo, Scoot McNairy, Mamie Gummer, Sarah Gadon, and Stephen Dorff.

“True Detective” Season 3 will premiere in the new year for all HBO subscribers on January 13.

