‘Dynasties’: BBC America’s Latest Nature Series Goes Deeper Into Animal Stories — Watch

The massive, five-part nature documentary series will be simulcast across BBC America and all AMC networks.

Someday, nature documentary filmmakers will run out of ways to make the world around us seem fascinating. That day will not be happening until at least after next year.

BBC America has released the latest look at its upcoming “Dynasties,” an ambitious five-part series with a release plan to match. On January 19, the series will begin airing across the entire AMC Networks family, which means that IFC, SundanceTV, and AMC audiences will all have the chance to watch animals prowling, pairs mating, and a number of animals fighting for survival.

In advance of the series premiere, BBC America released a preview featuring executive producer Mike Gunton, who gives an overview of what viewers can expect. The five installments will each focus on a different habitat and species within the animal kingdom. Many of them will seek to illuminate the lives of a familiar species through an in-depth look at one aspect of its way of life. “Every single film, the stories have exceeded my expectations because truth is stranger and more dramatic than fiction. When you come to the characters that we’ve been filming, that’s absolutely true,” Gunton said.

“Dynasties” will spotlight the makeup of a pride of lions, one chimpanzee’s effort to establish dominance in the desert, a pair of wolves trying to survive the African plains, Indian tigers trying to stave off growing human encroachment, and a group of those persistent emperor penguins going through their yearly trek across Antarctica.

Though this tease of the show doesn’t feature him, the series is presented by Sir David Attenborough, further cementing his status as “The Only Person You Ever Want to Hear Talk Over Moving Images of Animals.”

Watch the full preview (including some very adorable nuzzling penguin beaks) below:

“Dynasties” premieres Saturday, January 19 at 9:00 p.m. on BBC America, AMC, IFC, and SundanceTV.

