CBS Paid Eliza Dushku $9.5 Million to Settle a Sexual Harassment Complaint

The actress believes she was written off "Bull" because she complained about inappropriate comments made by her co-star.

Eliza Dushku received a $9.5 million settlement from CBS after claiming she was written off “Bull” for complaining about sexual harassment on set, according to a New York Times report. The actress joined the primetime drama for three episodes in March of 2017, with plans to become a full-time cast member; following alleged comments from star Michael Weatherly, who “remarked on her appearance, and made a rape joke and a comment about a threesome,” she was written off the series. Dushku believes this would not have happened had she not confronted Weatherly.

CBS confirmed the settlement in a statement:

“The allegations in Ms. Dushku’s claims are an example that, while we remain committed to a culture defined by a safe, inclusive and respectful workplace, our work is far from done,” CBS said. “The settlement of these claims reflects the projected amount that Ms. Dushku would have received for the balance of her contract as a series regular, and was determined in a mutually agreed upon mediation process at the time.”

And Weatherly apologized in a statement of his own:

“During the course of taping our show, I made some jokes mocking some lines in the script. When Eliza told me that she wasn’t comfortable with my language and attempt at humor, I was mortified to have offended her and immediately apologized. After reflecting on this further, I better understand that what I said was both not funny and not appropriate and I am sorry and regret the pain this caused Eliza.”

Earlier this year, Dushku accused stunt coordinator Joel Kramer assaulted her during the filming of “True Lies,” at which time he was 36 and she was 12. He denied the allegations.

“Bull,” which premiered in the fall of 2016 and is based on the early career of Phil McGraw, recently returned to CBS for its third season.

