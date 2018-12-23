‘Escape at Dannemora’ Subject Calls Ben Stiller a ‘Son of a Bitch Liar’

Joyce “Tillie” Mitchell, who's played by Patricia Arquette on the Showtime drama, isn't happy with her portrayal.

Joyce “Tillie” Mitchell, who worked at a prison before helping two inmates escape, isn’t happy with her portrayal in “Escape at Dannemora.” Ben Stiller directed the Showtime series, in which Mitchell’s character (played by Patricia Arquette) helps two convicted killers (Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano) hacksaw their way out of prison because she’s romantically involved with both of them. According to her, that’s not how it went down at all.

“I never had sex with them,” Mitchell told the New York Post. “Ben Stiller is a son-of-a-bitch liar, just like the rest of the world. He doesn’t care about the truth. All he cares about is making millions off me. He’s an idiot.”

“I wish I could take it all back. If I had to do it over, I would have told somebody,” Mitchell said of her actions, which landed her a seven-year prison sentence of her own. “At that point, I had to do it. I was stupid. They took advantage of my kindness.” Mitchell is eligible for early release in June of next year but may remain behind bars until June 2022.

She hasn’t actually seen “Escape at Dannemora,” what with her being incarcerated and all, but she says a prison guard and her husband have shared plot details with her. Mitchell plans to write a book sharing her version of events: “Then the truth will come out,” she promised.

