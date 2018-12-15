‘Cold War’ Is the Big Winner at the European Film Awards, Picking Up Oscar Momentum

It won four awards, including Best European Film.

“Cold War” was the big winner at the European Film Awards, picking up the prizes for Best European Film, Actress (Joanna Kulig), Director, and Screenwriter (both Paweł Pawlikowski). Best actor went to Marcello Fonte of “Dogman,” while Armando Iannucci’s “The Death of Stalin” was named Best European Comedy.

“Cold War” also led all films with five nominations, continuing a strong year for the black-and-white drama — Pawlikowski, whose “Ida” won the Foreign-Language Oscar, also took home Best Director laurels from Cannes.

Ali Abbasi’s “Border” and Alice Rohrwacher’s “Happy as Lazzaro” left the ceremony empty-handed despite picking up four nominations apiece.

The full list of winners:

Best European Film

“Border,” Ali Abbasi

“Cold War,” Pawel Pawlikowski

“Dogman,” Matteo Garrone

“Girl,” Lukas Dhont

“Happy as Lazzaro,” Alice Rorhwacher

European Comedy

“C’est La Vie,” Olivier Nakache, Eric Toledano

“Diamantino,” Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt

“The Death of Stalin,” Armando Iannucci

European Director

Ali Abbasi, “Border”

Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”

Matteo Garrone, “Dogman”

Samuel Maoz, “Foxtrot”

Alice Rorhwacher, “Happy as Lazzaro”

European Actress

Eva Melander, “Border”

Joanna Kulig, “Cold War”

Marie Baumer, “3 Days in Quiberon”

Barbara Lennie, “Petra”

Alba Rorhwacher, “Happy as Lazzaro”

Halldora Geirhardsdottir, “Woman at War”

European Actor

Sverrir Gudnason, “Borg/McEnroe”

Tomasz Kot, “Cold War”

Marcello Fonte, “Dogman”

Victor Polster, “Girl”

Jakob Cedergren, “The Guilty”

Rupert Everett, “The Happy Prince”

European Screenwriter

Ali Abbasi, Isabelle Eklof & John Ajvide Lindqvist, “Border”

Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”

Matteo Garrone, Ugo Chiti, Massimo Gaudioso, “Dogman”

Alice Rorhwacher, “Happy as Lazzaro”

Gustav Moller & Emil Nygaard Albertsen, “The Guilty”

European Discovery — Prix FIPRESCI

“Girl”

“One Day”

“Scary Mother”

“The Guilty”

“Those Who Are Fine”

“Touch Me Not”

European Documentary

“A Woman Captured”

“Bergman — A Year in a Life”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“The Distant Barking of Dogs”

“The Silence of Others”

European Animated Feature

“Another Day of Life”

“Early Man”

“The Breadwinner”

“White Fang”

This year’s ceremony, the 31st, took place in Seville, Spain.

