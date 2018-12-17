‘First Man’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Lead Oscar Visual Effects Shortlist

Marvel was the big winner with three VFX bakeoff entries: "Ant-Man and the Wasp,” "Infinity War," and "Black Panther."

Damien Chazelle’s “First Man” and Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” topped the VFX Oscar shortlist. They will compete in the January 5 bakeoff with Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Christopher Robin,” “Ready Player One,” Marvel Best Picture contender “Black Panther,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,”“Mary Poppins Returns,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” and “Welcome to Marwen.”

Failing to make the cut, however, were animated upstarts “Incredibles 2” and “Isle of Dogs,” DC’s “Aquaman,” “Bumblebee,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,””Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” “Mortal Engines,” “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,”“Paddington 2,” and “A Quiet Place.”

This season has become a showdown between “First Man” and “Infinity War” — reshaping in-camera VFX for NASA’s trip to the moon versus Marvel’s brilliant CG Thanos. And a win for “Infinity War” would mark Marvel Studio’s first Oscar.

Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. The 91st Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network.

