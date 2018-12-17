‘Full Frontal’ Donated a House to Help an Immigration Charity

The Samantha Bee TBS show will air a special on family separation at the border later this week.

“Full Frontal” might be airing an immigration-themed Christmas special later this week, but the show is also making sure that one of their contributions lasts a lot longer than that.

TBS announced on Monday that the Samantha Bee-hosted late-night show had worked to donate a house to El Refugio, a group that helps provide assistance for those visiting family members at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia.

Monday’s announcement described that “for eight years, El Refugio has operated out of a tiny rental house, offering bunk beds to families needing lodging in Lumpkin, which has no hotel, and few lodging options nearby. When the three-bedroom house is full, guests sleep on futons and air mattresses, share the house’s lone bathroom and eat in shifts at the small dining room table.”

In addition to alleviating an ongoing complication with handling the organization’s laundry demands, the new location “has 3,100 square feet, 20 beds, a renovated kitchen with new appliances, two bathrooms, and a custom dining room table that seats 20 people.”

The house will also serve as a place where employees and volunteers from the Southern Poverty Law Center can provide assistance for those at the house and at Stewart Detention Center who might be in need of legal representation.

The donation comes in advance of the upcoming “Full Frontal” special “Christmas on I.C.E.,” which looks to create greater awareness of the aftermath of the family separation policy at the United States’ southern border. To provide information about how to help reunite families that have been affected, Bee will be joined by Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon.

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: Christmas on I.C.E.” premieres Wednesday, December 19 at 10:30 p.m.

