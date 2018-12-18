‘The Terror’ Adds George Takei, Rest of Main Cast for Season 2

The upcoming anthology installment will center on a Japanese-American family dealing with unexplained deaths during WWII.

George Takei has joined the cast of the upcoming Season 2 of “The Terror.” The famed “Star Trek” actor will join the ensemble for the sophomore installment of the acclaimed AMC anthology, which will center on the Japanese-American community during World War II.

In addition to appearing as “Yamato-san, a former fishing captain and community elder,” AMC announced that Takei will be serving as a consultant on the season. Takei has been open about his experiences living in a wartime internment camp as a young boy. A portion of “The Terror” Season 2 will take place in a similar environment.

At the time of the series’ renewal, AMC described that Season 2 will “center on an uncanny specter that menaces a Japanese-American community from its home in Southern California to the internment camps to the war in the Pacific.” Production on the 10-episode season begins next month in Vancouver.

Along with Takei, Kiki Sukezane, Miki Ishikawa, Shingo Usami, and Naoko Mori round out the main cast of the season. They will join the previously announced Derek Mio, who will star in the upcoming season as Chester Nakayama, a restless young man with goals to join the U.S. Army.

“Manos sucias (Dirty Hands)” director Josef Kubota Wladyka will be behind the camera for the first two episodes of Season 2. Max Borenstein and Alexander Woo are co-creators on this anthology installment, with Woo serving as showrunner. The season is expected to air on AMC in 2019.

Season 1 of “The Terror,” based on the Dan Simmons novel of the same name, was a critical success, drawing a number of positive reviews, including one from IndieWire’s Ben Travers. The series also appeared on a number of IndieWire’s year-end lists, including Best TV Shows, Best New TV Series, and Best TV Episodes.

