‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Trailer Turns Mothra, Rodan, and More Into Epic Spectacle — Watch

Warner Bros. hopes to keep the good buzz alive after the critical success of Gareth Edwards' 2014 "Godzilla."

Studio fare in 2019 might be dominated by Disney blockbusters like “The Lion King,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “Star Wars: Episode IX,” but don’t underestimate the appeal of cinema’s most beloved monster. Godzilla is returning to the big screen in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” directed by Michael Dougherty. The movie is the sequel to Gareth Edwards’ acclaimed 2014 “Godzilla,” which grossed over $520 million worldwide.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” follows the efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters. The film finds Godzilla facing off against such iconic beasts as Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

The blockbuster hopeful features a star-studded cast, including Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi. While the plot is bound to have a twist or two, one thing moviegoers know for sure is that Millie Bobby Brown’s character will survive the destruction, as she’s set to return in the franchise’s next installment, the 2020 mashup “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” is a major step for director Michael Dougherty. The filmmaker is best known for his horror efforts “Trick ‘r Treat” and “Krampus,” although he has blockbuster experience having served as writer on superhero films “X2: X-Men United,” “Superman Returns,” and “X-Men: Apocalypse.” Dougherty contributed to the “Godzilla” script along with Zach Shields and Max Borenstein.

Warner Bros. will release “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” in theaters nationwide May 31, 2019, where it will open against the Elton John biopic “Rocketman” and face the second weekends of “Aladdin” and “Ad Astra.” Watch the second official trailer below.

