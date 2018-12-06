Golden Globes 2019 Film Nominations: ‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘Black Panther,’ and More

Adam McKay's "Vice" leads the film categories with six nominations.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is set to bring the 2018-19 awards season into greater focus with its announcement of the nominees for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Per usual, the film categories are split between drama films and musical/comedy films. While HFPA members do not overlap with Academy members, the Globes are seen as an important step in the awards season as nominated films’ profiles are raised significantly in their races.

For this year’s Globes, Warner Bros. and 20th Century Fox submitted music-centric films “A Star Is Born” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” in the dramatic categories, respectively. “A Star Is Born” is expected to land numerous nominations. Musical/Comedy contenders include “Vice,” “The Favourite,” and “Green Book.” Last year, Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” was the big winner of the morning with seven nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” walked away with six nominations.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards air Sunday, January 6 on NBC at 8pm ET. The ceremony will be hosted by “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor Andy Samberg and “Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh. Check out the full nominations for the film categories below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“A Star Is Born”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Vice”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Lucas Hedges, “Boy Erased”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Rosamund Pike, “A Private War”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Robert Redford, “The Old Man and the Gun”

John C. Reilly, “Stan and Ollie”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”

Charlize Theron, “Tully”

Constance Wu, “Crazy Rich Asians”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Claire Foy, “First Man”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuaron

“The Favourite,” Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

“If Beale Street Could Talk,” Barry Jenkins

“Vice,” Adam McKay

“Green Book,” Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

“A Quiet Place,” Marco Beltrami

“Isle of Dogs,” Alexandre Desplat

“Black Panther,” Ludwig Göransson

“First Man,” Justin Hurwitz

“Mary Poppins Returns,” Marc Shaiman

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“All The Stars” (“Black Panther”)

“Girl in the Movies” (“Dumplin”)

“Requiem for a Private War” (“A Private War”)

“Revelation” (“Boy Erased”)

“Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”)

Best Animated Feature Film

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best Foreign-Language Film

“Capernaum”

“Girl”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

